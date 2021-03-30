Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced fourth quarter and year-end results for 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2020 grew to $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million in fourth quarter 2019

Net income remained strong year over year despite a slight reduction in revenues in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period in 2019

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share increased an impressive 34 percent to $0.51 for full year 2020 compared to $0.38 for fiscal 2019

Net income increased 37 percent for full year 2020 compared to 2019

Revenues for full year 2020 totaled $43.8 million compared to $46.7 million in 2019

Barrier rental revenues increased 176 percent in 2020 compared to 2019

Gross margin, excluding royalties, increased to 22 percent in 2020 compared to 18 percent the prior year

"I am extremely impressed with Smith-Midland's performance and ability to grow our earnings during such a pivotal year." Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer commented. "Despite a dynamic macro environment throughout 2020, our team continued to deliver. Deemed an essential business, we remained fully operational, meeting the needs of our critical end markets while working hard to keep our employees safe. We completed our uplisting to NASDAQ and strengthened our liquidity position all while delivering improved results including a notable 34 percent increase in earnings per share. I am proud of our team members and appreciate their hard work and dedication. We are excited about our growth prospects moving forward. Longer-term, infrastructure spend shows a positive outlook and there is a regulatory tailwind that we could benefit from over the next few years. Last month we announced Caltrans' approval of our patented J-J Hooks self-aligning barriers in California, which is home to the second largest highway system in the United States, and will be a large focus for us in 2021. Our licensees are prepared to capitalize on this new opportunity and future opportunities moving forward," concluded Ashley.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

The Company reported 2020 fourth quarter revenues of $11.1 million compared to $12.4 million for pre-COVID-19 fourth quarter 2019. Pre-tax income for the fourth quarter 2020 increased to $1.3 million compared to $1.0 million in 2019. Net income was steady at $0.7 million for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $0.8 million for the same period the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.13, compared to $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Results

Revenues for the full year 2020 totaled $43.8 million compared to $46.7 million in 2019. Pre-tax income grew to $3.8 million for fiscal 2020 versus $2.5 million for fiscal 2019. Gross margin, excluding royalties, improved 4 percentage points to 22 percent for full year 2020. Net income increased 37 percent from $1.9 million in 2019 to $2.7 million for full year 2020. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.51 for 2020, compared to $0.38 for fiscal 2019.

Product Sales

Smith-Midland reports revenue in two categories, products sales and service revenue. Total product sales for fiscal 2020 equaled $26.7 million yielding mixed results. While the Company saw some pressure in soundwall sales, utility sales and barrier sales, the decline in barrier sales was a result of management's proactive shift to barrier rentals to drive higher margins.

SlenderWall and Easi-Set products lagged large projects that took place in 2019 while also seeing impacts from reduced activity due to COVID-19 during 2020. These two factors contributed to a notable decline in the year over year comparison. Smith-Midland is very enthusiastic about the patented SlenderWall product, and the Company continues to drive growth opportunities particularly through investments in sales initiatives to gain market share.

The Company saw a significant year over year increase of 232 percent in architectural panel sales resulting from a large project completed during 2020. Additionally, Smith-Midland was awarded another large architectural panel project with production commencing in the fourth quarter 2020. Miscellaneous wall sales doubled in 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, and miscellaneous product sales increased by 199 percent for fiscal 2020.

Service Revenue

Barrier rental revenues increasing 176 percent was the primary contributor to Smith-Midland's significant increase in service revenues totaling $17.1 million for full year 2020 compared to $14.4 million in the prior year. The barrier rental increase was primarily driven by a few short-term special projects and a decisive, strategic shift to barrier rentals versus barrier sales resulting in an increase in linear feet rented over the prior year yielding favorable gross margin results.

Royalty revenue increased 1 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. The second half of the year saw an acceleration in royalties generated from barriers and buildings. The Company is keenly focused on expanding Smith-Midland's licensing opportunities and broadening the reach of the Company's product offerings.

Shipping and installation revenues which are derived both from shipping products to the customer, and installation activities on customer sites, decreased by 17 percent due to less SlenderWall and Easi-Set building installation occurring when compared to 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, Smith-Midland is pleased to report a notable increase in cash and investments totaling $9.9 million dollars compared to $2.5 million on December 31, 2019. Account receivables total $10.5 million while outstanding debt for full year 2020 totals $4.9 million. The Company also received a PPP loan during 2020 of $2.7 million as a result of the CARES Act. Smith-Midland significantly fortified the balance sheet and liquidity position when compared to the prior year.

Macro Environment and Outlook

Looking ahead, Smith-Midland continues to focus on optimizing our operations while looking for new and innovative ways to drive long-term shareholder value. The industry in which we operate is highly fragmented and has seen an increase in M&A, primarily through consolidation, which is consistent with the uptick in overall infrastructure sentiment. Smith-Midland remains well positioned to capitalize on pent up infrastructure opportunities and regulatory demand is expected to increase in the coming years. The Company's patented, proprietary products are well established leaders in niche markets with high compliance requirements. Smith-Midland will remain nimble in the Company's approach to addressing macro challenges and will continue to serve our customers and communities while maintaining best practices for the safety and health of our employees and stakeholders.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the risk that the coronavirus outbreak may adversely affect future operations, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, out debt exposure, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

AJ Krick, CFO

540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-872-2710

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 26,776 $ 32,228 Barrier rentals 6,879 2,488 Royalty income 1,688 1,672 Shipping and installation revenue 8,519 10,303 Total revenue 43,862 46,691 Cost of goods sold 32,820 36,722 Gross profit 11,042 9,969 General and administrative expenses 4,989 4,887 Selling expenses 2,294 2,536 Total operating expenses 7,283 7,423 Operating income 3,759 2,546 Other income (expense) Interest expense (217 ) (179 ) Interest income 35 40 Gain on sale of assets 133 46 Other income 82 45 Total other income (expense) 33 (48) Income before income tax expense 3,792 2,498 Income tax expense 1,127 549 Net income $ 2,665 $ 1,949 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.38

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 8,764 $ 1,364 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,228 1,176 Accounts receivable, net Trade - billed (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $397 and $333), including contract retentions 9,798 12,723 Trade - unbilled 742 310 Inventories, net Raw materials 643 488 Finished goods 1,551 1,754 Prepaid expenses and other assets 615 784 Refundable income taxes - 432 Total current assets 23,341 19,031 Property and equipment, net 18,602 17,735 Deferred buy-back lease asset, net 4,237 5,042 Other assets 319 307 Total assets $ 46,499 $ 42,115

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade $ 1,866 $ 3,180 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 875 125 Deferred revenue 1,774 1,891 Accrued compensation 1,318 1,075 Dividend payable - 282 Accrued income tax 470 - Deferred buy-back lease obligation 1,203 966 Operating lease liabilities 85 81 Current maturities of notes payable 740 925 Customer deposits 569 1,077 Total current liabilities 8,900 9,602 Deferred revenue 600 241 Deferred buy-back lease obligation 3,790 5,183 Operating lease liabilities 211 296 Notes payable - less current maturities 4,196 4,086 PPP loan 2,692 - Deferred tax liability 2,461 1,886 Total liabilities 22,850 21,294 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 8,000,000 shares; 5,279,411 and 5,224,911 issued and 5,202,158 and 5,164,324 outstanding, respectively 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 6,405 6,242 Treasury stock, at cost, 40,920 shares (102 ) (102 ) Retained earnings 17,294 14,629 Total stockholders' equity 23,649 20,821 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,499 $ 42,115

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Net income (loss) $ 2,665 $ 1,949 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 2,412 1,793 Allowance for doubtful accounts 64 119 Gain on sale of fixed assets (133 ) (46 ) Unrealized gain (loss) (23 ) 10 Stock compensation 163 270 Deferred taxes 575 459 (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable - billed 2,861 (561 ) Accounts receivable - unbilled (432 ) 1,003 Inventories 48 1,318 Refundable income taxes 432 477 Prepaid expenses and other assets 128 (286 ) Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable - trade (1,314 ) (1,032 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 750 (485 ) Deferred revenue 242 450 Accrued compensation 243 (481 ) Accrued income taxes 470 - Deferred buy-back lease obligation, net (1,156 ) (444 ) Customer deposits (508 ) (581 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,487 $ 3,932

Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of investment securities available-for-sale $ (29 ) $ (32 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,627 ) (4,513 ) Deferred buy-back lease asset - (358 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 235 162 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,421 ) (4,741 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from the line-of-credit construction draw - 500 Repayments on the line-of-credit construction draw - (1,500 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,485 2,277 Repayments of long-term borrowings (2,869 ) (769 ) Dividends paid on common stock (282 ) (281 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,334 227 Net increase (decrease) in cash 7,400 (582 ) Cash, beginning of year 1,364 1,946 Cash, end of year $ 8,764 $ 1,364 Supplemental Cash Flow information: Non-cash transaction - dividends payable $ - $ 282 Non-cash transaction - right of use asset and lease liability upon lease standard adoption $ - $ 414 Cash payments for interest $ 217 $ 179 Cash payments for income taxes $ 22 $ 73

