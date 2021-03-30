Edison Investment Research Limited: VivoPower International (VVPR): Initiation - EV Platform for Growth

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / VivoPower is building a sustainability orientated business focused on decarbonisation of the economy, through electric transportation and renewable energy generation services. The move into electric vehicles through the acquisition of Tembo is a step-change. It brings significant growth potential in a niche market while VivoPower's scale and presence has already delivered a transformational deal to this new activity. This will be augmented by the existing Critical Power division and development of an additional suite of energy management services.

Our DCF valuation stands at $19 a share (13% WACC). The key delta is inevitably the fortunes of Tembo. The primary variable is the growth rate. Our DCF assumes sales of 5,000 vehicles in 2025 but a change of 1,000 vehicles has an impact on our valuation of c $5 a share, highlighting the high level of sensitivity at this early stage in Tembo's development. Further risks/sensitivities come from the ramp-up of production including manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.

