

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (BDX) announced that the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the company's combination Covid-19, Flu rapid antigen test.



The new antigen test on BD Veritor plus System can detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in a single test in 15 minutes.



'Given that symptoms for COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, having the ability to run a rapid combination test to distinguish between these viral infections may help save time and resources,' said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD.



BD plans to launch the new test this summer.



