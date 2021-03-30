

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improved in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The industrial confidence index rose to 1 in March from to -3 in February.



The overall business confidence increased to 100.7 in March from 94.6 in the previous month.



The confidence index in the construction sector grew to -2 in March from -7 in the prior month.



The morale in the services sector gained to -5 in March from -10 in the preceding month.



The retail sector confidence index improved to -5 in March from -12 in the previous month.



