

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production and retail sales declined at a softer pace in February, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production decreased 2.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 6.2 percent fall in January.



Energy output grew 16.1 percent annually in February.



Meanwhile, production in intermediate and investment declined 3.0 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 1.2 percent in February, after a 1.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 14.5 percent annually in February, following a 10.7 percent fall in January.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 0.7 percent in February, following a 4.9 percent drop in the previous month.



