Halberd Corporation's Scientific Breakthrough: Conjugating Metallic Particles to SARS-CoV-2 and E. Coli Antigens

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has successfully conjugated (joined) metallic nanoparticles with its patent-pending SARS-CoV-2 antibody, while still maintaining the antibody's antigen-neutralizing properties. This was a key scientific hurdle to overcome in implementing its patent-pending extracorporeal disease eradication methodology through the use of radio frequency (RF) energy.

The moieties (nanoparticles conjugated with an antibody and antigen) resonate (vibrate) at their natural frequency when exposed to a tuned radio frequency. This causes heating of the conjugate and destroys the disease antigen, thus eliminating "the pathophysiologic basis of the disease."

Halberd has also successfully conjugated metallic nanoparticles with E. Coli antibodies, demonstrating the technology can be used against other disease antigens.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We are moving quickly to protect the intellectual property present in Halberd's creation of these metallic moieties (conjugated nanoparticle-antibody-antigen), but cannot reveal any specifics of the technology at this time. We believe this is a huge step towards our ultimate goal of being able to target a wide range of disease antigens for elimination through the use of radio frequency signals in our patented extracorporeal setting! We are also moving quickly to commence laboratory testing of the effectiveness of RF in eliminating the target antigens with two of our university partners over the next several weeks."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to several patent pending COVID-19 extracorporeal treatments:

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," and "Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

