

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) and Alydia Health have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which, after the intended Merck spinoff of Organon, Organon will acquire Alydia Health. The deal is expected to close after Organon has spun off from Merck as a standalone publicly traded company. Organon has agreed to acquire Alydia Health for up to $240 million total consideration, including $215 million upfront plus a $25 million contingent milestone payment.



Alydia Health is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on preventing maternal morbidity and mortality caused by postpartum hemorrhage or abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de