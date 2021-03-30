Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT) (OTC: VRTHF) (FSE: 2VP) ("Veritas" or the "Company") has postponed the date of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders from April 6, 2021 to April 29, 2021. The Meeting will be held at 3200 - 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia at 12:00 noon (Pacific time).

The reason for the postponement is to provide time for the mailing and review of an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Company's Information Circular dated March 1, 2021 (the "Circular"). The purpose of the amendment is to provide additional disclosure pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") relating to the Company's proposed acquisition of Indigenous Bloom Hemp Corporation by way of its amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") with the Company's wholly owned subsidiary 12302161 Canada Inc. In addition to minority shareholder approval pursuant to the provisions of MI 61-101, the resolution approving the Amalgamation will also require approval of shareholders by way of special resolution. A new Proxy and Voting Instruction Form will be mailed to shareholders along with the Amendment. The previous Proxy and Voting Instruction Form mailed with the Circular will now be null and void. Shareholders are encouraged to carefully read the Circular and the Amendment and to return the Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed with the Amendment in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Proxy and Voting Instruction Form.

About Veritas Pharma

Veritas has developed intellectual property relating to various cannabis strains. It is the Company's aim to advance the science behind medical cannabis, by developing the most effective cannabis-based treatments for specific disease conditions and to acquire income-producing assets in the cannabis industry. The Company's mission is to commercialize its proprietary cannabis products. In addition, Veritas aims to utilize its expertise to enter into mergers and acquisitions with various cannabis industry participants in order to fulfill its aims to enter revenue generation by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company in Canada, on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

For more information, please visit our website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter McFadden

Interim Chief Executive Officer & CFO

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com .

Investor and Public Relations Contact

Veritas Pharma Inc.

Telephone: +1.416.918.6785

Email: ir@veritaspharmainc.com

Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78873