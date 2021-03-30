Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with C. Blohm & Associates, Inc., a Marketing Firm with Decades of Experience in the U.S. Education Market

Expected to Further Expand Galaxy's Reach

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce its new partnership with C. Blohm & Associates, Inc. (CB&A), the most experienced marketing communications agency specializing in the U.S. education market.

Since 1991, CB&A has been accelerating the growth of companies that provide products and services to K-12 school systems and higher education institutions.

"It's clear that Galaxy is on the rise, and we see tremendous potential to further expand the company's footprint in the U.S. education market," said CB&A President Charlene Blohm. "Supporting Galaxy in its goal to empower teachers with new ways to motivate and engage students in learning activities is closely aligned with or own mission to accelerate clients' growth while doing right by students and teachers."

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to work with CB&A to increase our exposure, as they will put us in front of the right people with targeted marketing programs, develop content that generates leads, and build relationships by engaging through social media. Their campaigns use industry best practices and KPIs to illustrate results with quantitative depth and qualitative context. We look forward to our collaborative efforts for contributing to positive outcomes for students and educators."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

