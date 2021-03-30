German start-up Phytonics has developed the film by taking inspiration from nanostructures in plants. In solar cells, the film enables a broader absorption spectrum and a higher angle of light-incidence tolerance.From pv magazine Germany Phytonics, a spin-off from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), has launched an anti-reflective film for solar modules after more than seven years of research and development work. The start-up said it was inspired by the world of plants, more precisely from roses, in developing a film that it claims can improve the performance of a PV module by up to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...