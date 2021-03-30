Anzeige
30.03.2021 | 14:34
Arix Bioscience PLC: Arix leads USD152 million Series B financing for Pyxis Oncology

DJ Arix leads USD152 million Series B financing for Pyxis Oncology 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Arix leads USD152 million Series B financing for Pyxis Oncology 
30-March-2021 / 13:01 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Arix leads USD152 million Series B financing for Pyxis Oncology 
 
  - Arix announces a new portfolio company, Pyxis Oncology, with a 5.6% ownership stake 
  - Series B proceeds will enable Pyxis to advance differentiated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and immune oncology 
    programmes to next value inflection point 
  - Arix Managing Director Christian Schetter will join the Pyxis Board of Directors 
 
LONDON, 30 March 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing 
in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it has invested in Pyxis Oncology ("Pyxis"), a new 
portfolio company. As part of the financing, Arix Managing Director Christian Schetter will join the Pyxis Board of 
Directors. 
Pyxis is building a differentiated portfolio of biologics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and 
immunotherapies, to improve the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. 
Pyxis will use the proceeds from the financing to advance its differentiated portfolio of ADCs, a growing class of 
therapies that deliver highly potent targeted treatments directly to cancer cells. Pyxis will also continue advancing 
its immuno-oncology pipeline to pursue a broad range of therapeutic indications. 
Christian Schetter, PhD, Managing Director at Arix and Board Director at Pyxis, commented: 
"We are pleased to lead this funding round for Pyxis. Our investment reflects our enthusiasm for the strength of both 
the management team and the company's diverse pipeline of biologics, which have the potential to make a meaningful 
difference for patients. Immuno-oncology and ADCs represent two of the most promising strategies for treating cancer 
and we look forward to supporting this team of industry veterans as they build on their history of advancing 
ground-breaking therapies for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers." 
Lara Sullivan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Pyxis, commented: 
"Arix were instrumental in putting together this investor syndicate and we value their experience in oncology, as we 
strive to improve the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancers, with our potentially groundbreaking ADCs and 
immunotherapies. This financing strengthens our ability to build a differentiated portfolio of biologics and allows us 
to accelerate our efforts to advance multiple promising programs into Phase 1 clinical trials." 
Alongside Arix, new investors RTW Investments, LP, Perceptive Advisors, RA Capital Management, Pfizer Ventures, BVF 
Partners, L.P., Janus Henderson Investors, Cormorant Asset Management, HBM Healthcare Investments, funds managed by 
Tekla Capital Management LLC, Acuta Capital Partners, Ridgeback Capital Investments, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel 
company), Laurion Capital Management, Logos Capital, and LifeSci Venture Partners invested in the financing. Existing 
Pyxis shareholders, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, Ipsen and Agent Capital also participated in the offering. 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BD045071 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           ARIX 
LEI Code:       213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96605 
EQS News ID:    1179687 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

