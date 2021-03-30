Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change - Correction of misspelled surname
PR Newswire
London, March 30
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")
Correction: Incorrect Surname of Director on initial announcement
Director Changes
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 1 May 2021, Linda Yueh will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director of SEGRO plc. Linda will become a member of SEGRO's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees on appointment.
Natalia de Sousa
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837846
31 March 2021
