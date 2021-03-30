Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change - Correction of misspelled surname

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Correction: Incorrect Surname of Director on initial announcement

Director Changes

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R the Company announces that, with effect from 1 May 2021, Linda Yueh will be appointed as an independent non-executive Director of SEGRO plc. Linda will become a member of SEGRO's Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees on appointment.

31 March 2021