Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights ("Microdose"), the leader in B2B psychedelic intelligence, in partnership with The Conscious Fund, the most active VC fund in the psychedelic space, is pleased to present the next edition of Psychedelic Capital.

PsyCap is taking place on March 31 at 1:30pm EST and will feature engaging presentations from Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC Pink: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1), Mind Cure Health Inc (CSE: MCUR), NanoPsy, ATMA Journey Centres, Ethical IP and Financial Instruments panels are moderated by Zuber Lawler.

Details and schedule of the March PsyCap are as follows:

1:30 pm EST: Introduction

1:45 pm EST: Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTC Pink: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1)

"We are elated to be participating in the next installment of Microdose's Psychedelic Capital, which to date has presented great opportunities for investors and institutions to gain critical insights into the emerging psychedelic medicine and therapy industries. Presently, the Entheon team is focused on advancing a DMT-assisted therapy designed to target and treat addiction disorders. In addition, we are working with genetics and emerging technology to develop a safer and optimized psychedelic therapy and preparatory pathway for patients. We look forward to presenting at the event, and engaging with our current investor base and those who are new to the Entheon story." - Timothy Ko

02:15 pm EST - Financial Instruments Panel sponsored by Zuber Lawler

Featuring: Peter Goldstein, Robert Mandel

2:45 pm EST: NanoPsy

Featuring: Bojan Krasic, Max Arella

03:15 pm EST - Ethical IP Panel sponsored by Zuber Lawler

Featuring: Graham Pechenik, Rick Doblin, Jayashree Mitra

While psychedelics have shown remarkable potential in theresearch arena, there's still some distance between their current position andtheir ultimate reintegration into modern, mainstream society. Successfullydeveloping new drugs takes time and is incredibly expensive. In fact, it iscurrently estimated to cost upwards of $1 billion dollars to successfully movea new drug all the way through the development pipeline and become accessibleto the world at large. Considering the fact that 9/10 drugs fail tosuccessfully complete that journey, it becomes evident rather quickly thatintellectual protection and patenting are necessary to secure investorconfidence in the current paradigm for developing pharmaceutical drugs.

"Microdose is a true pioneer in the emerging global psychedelics industry. My colleagues and I at Zuber Lawler are excited to continue growing our friendship with our friends at Microdose and helping facilitate their mission to educate the planet about the benefits of legal psychedelics products." -Tom Zuber, Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler

03:45 pm EST - ATMA Journey Centres

Featuring: David Harder

04:15 pm EST - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE:MCUR)

Featuring: Kelsey Ramsden

"We're focused on equipping individuals with science-backed mental health support. We're a life science company, and we're a digital therapeutics company. Delivering psychedelic therapies through more profound data synthesis is a multi-faceted strength we are developing with iSTRYM. I look forward to diving into why this matters to the market, and the role of our psychedelic therapies around the globe!" - Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, Mind Cure Health Inc.

Date:

March 31st 2021 at 1:30pm Eastern

Get your free ticket here:

https://microdose.buzz/?coupon-code=newsfile

Concept:

Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space. Live networking with all the attendees is available prior and during the event.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors and advisors.

About PsyCap

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

