Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Tritent International Agriculture, Inc., (OTC Pink: UNMK) is pleased to announce a binding agreement for the acquisition of the "Beardmore Gold Properties" from Northern Fox Resources Inc. The agreement is subject to the completion of a definitive agreement between both parties.

Tritent will be obligated to issue 30 million common shares and pay $100,000 in recovery costs as per the terms of the agreement.

Bohdan Dolban, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "This represents an important step in the evolution of the Company from one that has previously been focused on Agricultural to one of high-quality Gold and other resource targets. We intend to commence work on the Beardmore Property this summer while actively pursuing other Gold projects in North America."

Tritent is currently reviewing the 43-101 for the Beardmore Property and intends to verify this information. This report provides a summary of material scientific and technical information concerning mineral exploration, development, and production activities on the property. See definition of 43-101 National Instrument 43-101 - Wikipedia.

The application process is continuing with OTC Markets that will enable the Company to upload financials and other disclosure information to the OTC Markets website. Corporate information can be found at www.tritentresources.com.

About Tritent International Agricultural Inc.:

The Company is currently engaged in business development within the Gold and resources sector.

About Northern Fox Resources Inc.

Northern Fox Resources Inc. is a private company with interests in a number of mineral properties/companies and related software technology.

Forward-Looking Statements:

