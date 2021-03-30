As the first ClaimVantage customer, Irish Life continues to lead by focusing on next-generation customer demands and expectations

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, announced today that Irish Life, the largest life insurance company in Ireland, will upgrade to the newest version of the ClaimVantage Claims Management platform and move to the cloud to digitally transform their claims operation. ClaimVantage was acquired by Majesco.

Irish Life, the first customer of ClaimVantage in 2007, is a leading life and pensions company with over 1.3 million customers focused on helping their customers embrace change and build better futures through its innovative products and dedication to customer care. The growing demands of customers and the need to optimize the claims operation is a key driver in their digital transformation. The upgrade and move to the cloud will modernize and optimize Irish Life's claims operation, elevate their Income Protection offering in the market, and enable them to rapidly adapt to new products to expand its leading market share in Ireland. Irish Life also uses Majesco Digital1st Insurance in support of their broader digital transformation and innovation program.

"Our commitment to customers to help them build better futures with our products and focus on customer care will be significantly enhanced with this upgrade and move to the cloud of the Majesco ClaimVantage Claims Management platform," said Clodagh Elliott, Director of Corporate Business Operations. "As we continue to digitally transform our business, this new version will provide expanded and innovative capabilities that will drive operational effectiveness, but most importantly an enhanced, superior claims experience. We are looking forward to our continuing long-term partnership and excited about the possibilities for the future."

Majesco ClaimVantage Claims Management provides an enterprise platform for the life, health and group benefits segment. It is built natively on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, with a focus on modernizing and optimizing claims operation by reducing the complexity of managing claims, providing pre-defined best practices and standardization across the claim life cycle.

"We are thrilled and honored to deepen and expand our partnership with Irish Life, our first customer who believed in our vision and strategy for claims transformation," commented Stacy Varney, VP Sales at Majesco. "The upgrade and move to cloud will accelerate their digital transformation while driving operational effectiveness, enhanced customer experiences that will enable agility, speed and innovation as they continue their digital journey."

