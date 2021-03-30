GIGABYTE Z590 Series Motherboards Fuel Momentum in Sales Amid Intel's New Processor Launch

TAIPEI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the Intel 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S desktop processors, GIGABYTE also launched its new Z590 motherboard lineup and in turn expects to propel growth momentum in sales. In addition to supporting the latest CPUs, these new motherboards inherit GIGABYTE's renowned leadership in power design and VRM cooling, rocking the highest 20-phase digital power design on the market to push Intel's latest-gen processors to their performance extreme. The Z590 motherboards from GIGABYTE are further fortified with the industry's highest memory overclocking capability, as well as ultra-fast data transfers through PCIe 4.0 support, making them the perfect companion for the new-gen CPUs.

GIGABYTE's high-end Z590 AORUS motherboards come with full support for the super-fast PCIe 4.0 standard, offering high bandwidth, ultra-high transfer speed, and improved CPU performance on the Intel platform. Users can now enjoy ultimate gaming experience with faster game loading time and much smoother gameplay; or even make full use of the best PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives such as GIGABYTE's latest AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD for an insane sequential read speed of up to 7000 MB/s without experiencing any thermal throttling under high-speed operation!

GIGABYTE Z590 motherboards are also proven winners. The creator-focused Z590 VISION series motherboards are recognized with the Red Dot Design Award 2021 for their minimalist yet striking aesthetics and versatile connectivity especially designed for content creators.

GIGABYTE Z590 motherboards offer a diverse range of enticing features to be the best choice for high-end computing and gaming. Users are invited to game or create on this platform and experience the stability brought by the robust power delivery and the high-speed performance of PCIe 4.0 from GIGABYTE. For more information, visit GIGABYTE's official website: www.aorus.com/motherboards/intel/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472904/Z590_KV.jpg