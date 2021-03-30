iSite Upgrades Planned Preventative Maintenance Module

iSite worked with a System Consultant at Nationwide to extend the module's capabilities

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSite, a cloud-based property management platform, has announced the launch of their new and improved Planned Maintenance module. Developed in collaboration with Nationwide, one of iSite's key clients, the enhanced module gives users complete visibility over their assets and equipment, along with features to automate and streamline their maintenance management.

iSite's Planned Maintenance module is designed to help enterprises monitor the maintenance of their assets, which often includes thousands of different pieces of equipment. To minimise downtime and avoid costly equipment failures, iSite gives organisations the tools they need to establish a planned maintenance schedule, ensuring the equipment keeps running safely and efficiently - saving businesses hundreds of thousands of pounds in replacement costs.

"This module is, in my view, one of the most complex bits of code deployed in any system of this sort," said the Systems Consultant at Nationwide. "Being able to manage a large maintenance schedule with a few clicks is, as far as I'm aware, unique, so it's a great achievement."

The module's new features include:

Complete visibility of the user's assets and equipment, along with greater visibility over maintenance plans and schedules.

of the user's assets and equipment, along with greater visibility over maintenance plans and schedules. The ability to import asset groups , allowing users to link to assets and properties.

, allowing users to link to assets and properties. Planned maintenance schedules linked to the organisation's property assets.

linked to the organisation's property assets. Master templates, with visibility of any associated plans linked to the template.

with visibility of any associated plans linked to the template. Make bulk-changes to trades or suppliers from the master template.

to trades or suppliers from the master template. Automatically update all plans linked to the master template when frequency changes are required - meaning users no longer have to manually input each update.

to the master template when frequency changes are required - meaning users no longer have to manually input each update. Prompts for missing data to make changing frequency checkpoints quicker and easier.

to make changing frequency checkpoints quicker and easier. Auto rescheduling when legislation dictates changes, such as when frequency changes are notified by SFG20 standards.

when legislation dictates changes, such as when frequency changes are notified by SFG20 standards. Automatically amend schedules for missed due dates.

for missed due dates. 90-day Failure feature auto flags a task's status as 'Failed' if the work is not completed within 90 days.

feature auto flags a task's status as 'Failed' if the work is not completed within 90 days. Automatic date stamps to create a clear audit trail of changes.

to create a clear audit trail of changes. Subcontractors can upload evidence documentation and trigger a completion date in the iSite system via email.

and trigger a completion date in the iSite system via email. Automatically notify subcontractors when changes that affect them occur.

