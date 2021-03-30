India Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this India data center market report.

The India data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The Indian data center market to cross USD 8 billion worth of investments by 2026, driven by the rise in digitalization initiatives, third party data center service demand, and proposed data localization law.

2. COVID-19 has been a catalyst for growth in demand for third-party data centers services in India, with several recent announcements concentrated towards hyperscale projects across the country.

3. The market is witnessing several new entrants such as Adani Group (AdaniConneX), Colt DCS, Bridge Data Centres, Equinix (GPX Global Systems), and Mantra Data Centers, which are developing hyperscale data center facilities to be operational in 2021 and 2022.

4. Majority of data center investment in 2020 in the country was contributed by Maharashtra, with an investment share of around 70%, followed by Tamil Nadu.

5. States such as Maharashtra, Telengana, and Uttar Pradesh are offering specific incentives for data center development, such as land at subsidized rates, waiver on stamp duty and electricity duty, and subsidy on electricity costs. Furthermore, in November 2020, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) drafted a data center policy in India, which will have a significant impact on the market growth.

6. The governments of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have signed multiple MoUs with various data center operators/developers to build hyperscale data center campuses.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 12 IT infrastructure providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, 7 construction contractors, 10 data center investors, and 6 new entrants.

India Data Center Market - Segmentation

The procurement of lithium-ion UPS solutions is likely to be high among colocation providers. Modular operators are likely to promote less than 500 kW lithium-ion UPS systems. The adoption of single-rack prefabricated solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of less than 10 kVA.

The use of air-based cooling dominates the Indian data center market share with over 90% shares. The scarcity of water in the major metropolitan cities is expected to pose challenges for the growth of the market's water-based cooling technique. The construction of facilities with a power capacity of over 10 MW is expected to contribute to the growth of cooling solutions in the market. Most facilities in India have a flexible design that allows the use of up to 52U rack sizes.

have a flexible design that allows the use of up to 52U rack sizes. The data center market in India has a strong presence of construction contractors and sub-contractors. Sterling and Wilson and L&T Construction are among the leading contractors in the market. These providers can perform installation and commissioning services. Thus, the increasing construction of new facilities is likely to influence multiple global construction contractors to enter the market.

India Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

India Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

India Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

India Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

India Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

India Data Center Market - Dynamics

The demand for data centers has increased due to the COVID-19 impact because of the increased access to internet-related services aided by the nation-wide lockdown imposed by the Government of India. Organizations across sectors such as IT services, BFSI, hospitals, and education have initiated remote working for their employees. During COVID-19, government agencies also adopted cloud-based services where the confidential state data is stored securely. Moreover, the dependence of the education sector on online platforms has increased, where projects, marks cards, documents, and other confidential files are shared using the portal or email of the institution. The need for video-conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet has thus experienced a steep rise. Most enterprises across the country are conducting meetings, interviews, and other daily tasks using online platforms.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G Deployment Enhances the Edge Data Center Investments

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

Rise in Investments from Colocation Providers

Cloud Adoption Increases Data Center Investments

India Data Center Market - Geography

In terms of investment, Mumbai dominates the data center market in Maharashtra. The city attracts more data center investors due to the presence of submarine cable landing stations. A majority of the investment is made by colocation and telecommunication service providers. In 2020, Maharashtra witnessed data center investments of about $990 million. Mumbai attracted investments from colocation providers such as Bridge Data Centres, Colt DCS, CtrlS, NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic), and Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group). Pune witnessed investments from colocation data center operators, government organizations, and enterprise data center operators such as Microsoft, State Bank of India, and Web Werks. In terms of colocation, the state attracted investments of around $740 million. Cloud service provider Microsoft is opening its Pune cloud regions, which is expected to be operational by Q2 2021.

India Data Center Market by Geography

India

Maharashtra



Tamil Nadu



Other States

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Blue Box (Swegon)

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center General Construction Contractors

AECOM

DSCO Group

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Prasa

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Turner & Townsend

Vastunidhi

Key Data Center Investors

Airtel India (Nxtra Data)

CtrlS

NTT Global Data Centers (Netmagic)

Pi Data Centers

RackBank

Reliance Jio Infocomm

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India

Sify Technologies

Web Werks

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

Adani Group

Bridge Data Centres

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Equinix (GPX Global Systems)

Mantra Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

