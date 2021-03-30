Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenue was $10.5 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 21 percent compared to revenues of $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $0.2 million or 2 percent compared to revenues of $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues for the full year 2020 were $43.9 million, a decrease of 31% compared to revenues of $63.3 million in full year 2019.

We recorded breakeven net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net loss of $0.6 million, or ($0.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, we recorded net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.20 per share in full year 2019

Key changes in our net income (loss) included the following:

Gross profit was $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, gross profit was $14.9 million, compared to $16.5 million in full year 2019.

Gross profit margin of 36% increased compared to 27% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 30% in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, gross profit margin of 34% increased compared to 26% in full year 2019.

Operating expenses were $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $14.9 million for full year 2020, compared to $13.5 million in 2019.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company incurred $0.3 million in a one-time, non-cash write-off of intangible assets.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $30.0 million, compared with $26.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $29.7 million at September 30, 2020.

Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $39.3 million and total stockholders' equity was $34.4 million.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements relating to expected financial performance (including without limitation statements involving growth and projections of revenue, margin, profitability, income (loss) from continuing operations, income (loss) per share from continuing operations, cash usage or generation, cash balance as of any future date, capital structure and other financial items); the plans and objectives of management for future operations, customer relationships, products, services or investments; personnel matters; and future performance in economic and other terms. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and information that involve a number of uncertainties and risks that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, our ability to retain and grow major programs, our ability to expand and diversify our customer base, our ability to maintain and grow revenue, any acquisitions we may make, including integrating acquired companies with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, our ability to manage our workforce, our ability to operate in markets that are subject to extensive regulations, such as support for home security systems, our ability to control expenses and achieve desired margins, our ability to maintain or improve gross margin, our dependence on a small number of customers and partners, our ability to attract, train and retain talented employees, potential intellectual property, class action or other litigation, fluctuations in government laws and regulations, our ability to utilize and realize the value of our net operating loss carryforwards and how they could be substantially limited or permanently impaired, given our current market capitalization and cash position, our ability to execute the cost reduction program involving the planned actions on the expected schedule, our ability to achieve the cost savings expected in connection with the cost reduction plan, the ultimate effect of any such cost reductions on our financial results, any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer warranty and/or indemnification claims; and our ability to manage the effects of the cost reduction plan on our workforce and other operations. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2020(1) 2019(2) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 29,967 $ 26,414 Accounts receivable, net 6,975 9,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 670 728 Total current assets 37,612 36,540 Property and equipment, net 1,115 533 Intangible assets, net - 250 Other assets 539 717 Total assets $ 39,266 $ 38,040 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued compensation $ 2,101 $ 1,887 Other accrued liabilities 937 1,001 Short-term deferred revenue 881 1,193 Total current liabilities 3,919 4,081 Other long-term liabilities 911 792 Total liabilities 4,830 4,873 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 250,954 250,092 Treasury stock (5,297 ) (5,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,419 ) (2,380 ) Accumulated deficit (208,804 ) (209,250 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,436 33,167 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 39,266 $ 38,040

Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.

Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, 2020 (1) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenue: Services $ 10,089 $ 9,873 $ 12,847 $ 42,079 $ 59,545 Software and other 454 465 478 1,785 3,788 Total revenue 10,543 10,338 13,325 43,864 63,333 Cost of revenue: Cost of services 6,694 7,182 9,649 28,697 46,714 Cost of software and other 75 84 32 224 151 Total cost of revenue 6,769 7,266 9,681 28,921 46,865 Gross profit 3,774 3,072 3,644 14,943 16,468 Operating expenses: Engineering and IT 794 853 1,282 3,655 4,078 Sales and marketing 488 544 445 2,362 1,760 General and administrative 2,586 2,331 2,008 8,874 7,679 Total operating expenses 3,868 3,728 3,735 14,891 13,517 Income (loss) from operations (94 ) (656 ) (91 ) 52 2,951 Interest income and other, net 150 89 232 496 1,049 Income (loss) before income taxes 56 (567 ) 141 548 4,000 Income tax provision (benefit) 37 (13 ) (16 ) 102 154 Net income (loss) $ 19 $ (554 ) $ 157 $ 446 $ 3,846 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.20 Shares used in computing per share amounts Basic 19,391 19,242 19,048 19,192 18,977 Diluted 19,732 19,242 19,093 19,369 19,026

