Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Financial Summary
For the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenue was $10.5 million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 21 percent compared to revenues of $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and up $0.2 million or 2 percent compared to revenues of $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues for the full year 2020 were $43.9 million, a decrease of 31% compared to revenues of $63.3 million in full year 2019.
We recorded breakeven net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net loss of $0.6 million, or ($0.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, we recorded net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.20 per share in full year 2019
Key changes in our net income (loss) included the following:
- Gross profit was $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, gross profit was $14.9 million, compared to $16.5 million in full year 2019.
- Gross profit margin of 36% increased compared to 27% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 30% in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, gross profit margin of 34% increased compared to 26% in full year 2019.
- Operating expenses were $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $14.9 million for full year 2020, compared to $13.5 million in 2019.
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company incurred $0.3 million in a one-time, non-cash write-off of intangible assets.
Balance Sheet Information
At December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $30.0 million, compared with $26.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $29.7 million at September 30, 2020.
Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $39.3 million and total stockholders' equity was $34.4 million.
Support.com will not host a conference call discussing the Company's fourth quarter results. For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Support.com website at Support.com/about-us/investor-relations/.
About Support.com
Safe Harbor Statement
Investor Contact
Jacob Moelter
IR@support.com
SUPPORT.COM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020(1)
|2019(2)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|29,967
|$
|26,414
Accounts receivable, net
|6,975
|9,398
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|670
|728
Total current assets
|37,612
|36,540
Property and equipment, net
|1,115
|533
Intangible assets, net
|-
|250
Other assets
|539
|717
Total assets
|$
|39,266
|$
|38,040
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued compensation
|$
|2,101
|$
|1,887
Other accrued liabilities
|937
|1,001
Short-term deferred revenue
|881
|1,193
Total current liabilities
|3,919
|4,081
Other long-term liabilities
|911
|792
Total liabilities
|4,830
|4,873
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
|2
|2
Additional paid-in-capital
|250,954
|250,092
Treasury stock
|(5,297
|)
|(5,297
|)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,419
|)
|(2,380
|)
Accumulated deficit
|(208,804
|)
|(209,250
|)
Total stockholders' equity
|34,436
|33,167
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|39,266
|$
|38,040
Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.
Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
SUPPORT.COM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|December 31, 2020 (1)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
Revenue:
Services
|$
|10,089
|$
|9,873
|$
|12,847
|$
|42,079
|$
|59,545
Software and other
|454
|465
|478
|1,785
|3,788
Total revenue
|10,543
|10,338
|13,325
|43,864
|63,333
Cost of revenue:
Cost of services
|6,694
|7,182
|9,649
|28,697
|46,714
Cost of software and other
|75
|84
|32
|224
|151
Total cost of revenue
|6,769
|7,266
|9,681
|28,921
|46,865
Gross profit
|3,774
|3,072
|3,644
|14,943
|16,468
Operating expenses:
Engineering and IT
|794
|853
|1,282
|3,655
|4,078
Sales and marketing
|488
|544
|445
|2,362
|1,760
General and administrative
|2,586
|2,331
|2,008
|8,874
|7,679
Total operating expenses
|3,868
|3,728
|3,735
|14,891
|13,517
Income (loss) from operations
|(94
|)
|(656
|)
|(91
|)
|52
|2,951
Interest income and other, net
|150
|89
|232
|496
|1,049
Income (loss) before income taxes
|56
|(567
|)
|141
|548
|4,000
Income tax provision (benefit)
|37
|(13
|)
|(16
|)
|102
|154
Net income (loss)
|$
|19
|$
|(554
|)
|$
|157
|$
|446
|$
|3,846
Net earnings (loss) per share
Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.20
Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.20
Shares used in computing per share amounts
Basic
|19,391
|19,242
|19,048
|19,192
|18,977
Diluted
|19,732
|19,242
|19,093
|19,369
|19,026
