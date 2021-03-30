Digital is top of mind for the brand, as more consumers plan to fill Easter baskets online

Contentsquare, the only complete experience analytics platform, is partnering with luxury British chocolate retailer Hotel Chocolat to support the brand's distinctive innovation and growth online. The upmarket chocolatier has doubled down on digital growth initiatives this past year to deliver standout experiences and products to their customers despite disruptions to in-store shopping.

And one year on from the first Covid lockdown, it looks like many consumers will continue to rely on digital to celebrate the biggest holiday for chocolate Easter.

Martin Bell, eCommerce Director at Hotel Chocolat comments,

"We want our customers to enjoy a rich, seamless experience, whatever the channel."

"Contentsquare gives us critical insight into the digital customer experience, and drives our web optimization strategy. Innovation at Hotel Chocolat is relentless and is always powered by customer insight, so this extra layer of understanding is vital to us."

Hotel Chocolat's mission is to make people happy, bringing you chocolate that is more exciting, more beautiful and more importantly made according to its mantra: 'More Cacao, Less Sugar'.

By creating a memorable customer experience, Hotel Chocolat is able to connect with consumers in a much more meaningful and personalized way. Instead of simply providing a product, it also enables the brand to give consumers something of real value, which in turn is likely to increase loyalty in the long-run.

Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentsquare comments,

"It's incredibly exciting for us to partner with a company like Hotel Chocolat, which truly has a digital-first mindset and a strategy of continuous innovation,"

"Hotel Chocolat have risen to the challenges of the last twelve months by adjusting to customer priorities and reimagining the ways in which they connect with their audience. Even traditional buys like Easter eggs are now increasingly moving online, and Hotel Chocolat is a real digital leader when it comes to providing a standout omnichannel brand experience."

A recent consumer survey by Contentsquare revealed that 1 in 5 consumers are planning to give chocolate as a gift this year and a further 1 in 10 will be treating themselves this year proof that consumers are heeding the scientific evidence of chocolate's mood-boosting benefits.

