Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) ("Tevano", or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update on its technology and sales & marketing initiatives of the company.

"At Tevano, we have now moved beyond the R&D phase with our core technology and have built what we believe is a strong foundation, not only with our Health Shield health tracking device and enterprise software but also with our team, supply chain and go to market strategy. Sales and marketing will be a primary focus of the Company over the coming months to capture a strong share of the growing market for health screening technologies and deliver maximum value to our shareholders. We believe we have an enviable combination of technology, talent and market opportunity and plan to aggressively take advantage of this going forward," said David Bajwa, CEO Tevano.

During the month of March 2021, the Company completed its reverse merger transaction with RBI Ventures Ltd. and subsequently listed its securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange on March 19th, 2021. The Company listed 74,204,564 shares after raising more than $5,000,000 since June of 2020. Approximately 33,467,665 of these shares or 45.10% are held under an escrow agreement and voluntary pooling agreement with release dates ranging from 24 to 36 months for certain shareholders and management of the Company. After listing, pursuant to warrants exercised, the Company issued an additional 1,666,667 shares.

Technology

Tevano moved its Health Shield fever detection and thermal scanning technology from a beta release in the summer of 2020 through to full commercialization by the end of December 2020.

Since the start of 2021, Tevano has made continued advancements to its technology including the introduction and implementation of two (2) independent AI engines in order to provide the highest quality and most reliable data for analytics to accommodate the numerous operating conditions and environments that Health Shield operates within.

Further advancements to its proprietary cloud-based operating system have enhanced the ease of use and provided a new level of sophistication to back-end tool sets, allowing users of Health Shield a seamless experience from out of the box through to integration into the business's operating environments.

Sales & Marketing

The Company has continued to invest in strategic sales and marketing initiatives in both Canada and the United States and the Health Shield device is already successfully deployed within several industry verticals including retail, warehousing & logistics, entertainment venues and long-term care facilities.

The Health Shield has been featured by multiple national news, business and trade media outlets including CTV, BC Business Magazine, Business in Vancouver & IOSH Magazine and OHS Online. Up to date news and media coverage can be viewed here.

In Western Canada, the Company is spearheading sales from its head office located in Vancouver, BC. Eastern Provinces will be headed up through sales efforts located in St. Johns, New Brunswick.

In the US, Tevano intends on developing its Eastern US sales initiatives through Dental Technology Integrators, Inc. (dba as Dental TI and Medical TI). Supplying the medical and dental equipment markets, Dental Technology Integrators, Inc. is an Indiana-based supplier of dental and medical equipment and devices to thousand of clients across the United States.

Forward Strategy

Moving forward, Tevano plans to continue to advance its technology through ongoing product development as well as utilizing proprietary technology that has already been developed to augment its products in order to expand its product offering in a post Covid environment. The Company anticipates sales and marketing initiatives will continue through organic initiatives and well as the expansion of dealer networks across Canada and the United States.

About Tevano

Tevano is the developer of Health Shield, an innovative AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. Health Shield devices can be placed at all entrances that patrons and/or employees use to gain access to buildings. The Health Shield device is supported by a cloud software solution that can be used to manage multiple devices and provide detailed reporting and analysis. Tevano benefits from an equity-based relationship with kiosk and screen-based technology leader, Nevatronix. Management believes the relationship provides Tevano with access to highly robust supply chains and gives the company a unique capacity to react to and service evolving commercial markets for health tracking technologies.

