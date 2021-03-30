Cinedigm Corp.: The Film Detective Presents: The 25 Days of Oscar Classics

The Film Detective is rolling out the red carpet with a month-long celebration of the Academy Awards® with nominees and winners from cinema history.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company is celebrating the history of the Academy Awards® this April with a month-long celebration on The Film Detective, a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters.

Cinedigm recently acquired The Film Detective's extensive library adding to the Company's expansive portfolio of streaming channels and content. The Film Detective's library is comprised of 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes and two Free-Ad-Supported-Television (FAST) linear networks.

The Film Detective will feature a different Oscar® nominated or winning film from Hollywood's Golden Age, every night at 8PM ET leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards® ceremony on April 25. Among the films featured will be four-time nominees like William Powell and Irene Dunne's Life with Father (1947) and Cicely Tyson and Paul Winfield's Sounder (1972).

Academy Award® winners will receive the spotlight on Sunday, April 25 with a 24-hour marathon from dramas like The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933) and A Star is Born (1937) to Best Documentary winners including Prelude to War (1942) and The Man Who Skied Down Everest (1975).

Oscar® Night will be one of many movie marathons on The Film Detective in April. Comedy fans will enjoy celebrations in honor of April Fools' Day on April 1, featuring films from comedian Jerry Lewis and episodes from new arrival - The Jerry Lewis Show: 1957-62 TV Specials. Comedy's favorite Carol Burnett will also be celebrated on her 88th birthday with episodes from Stanley (1956-1957) and The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978) on April 26.

April celebrations on The Film Detective will also include an Easter marathon on April 4. A morning of religious films including three-time Oscar® nominee The Gospel According to St. Matthew (1964) and gospel music from "Queen of Gospel Song" Mahalia Jackson will start the day, followed by classic musicals in the evening like Something to Sing About (1937) and Till the Clouds Roll By (1946), featuring an all-star cast that includes Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Van Johnson, Angela Lansbury, and Frank Sinatra.

