

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Epic Games said that it has filed a complaint to the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in support of its investigation into Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) anticompetitive behavior.



The complaint alleged that Apple's anticompetitive behavior and prohibitively restrictive rules governing the distribution of apps and payment processing constitute a clear violation of the UK rules.



The complaint also illustrated Apple's monopolistic practices, which forbid users and developers respectively from acquiring or distributing apps through marketplaces other than Apple's App Store, while simultaneously forcing any in-app purchase to be processed through Apple's own payment system.



The CMA said earlier this month that it launched an investigation into Apple following complaints that its terms and conditions for app developers were unfair and anti-competitive.



The iPhone maker also operates the App Store, which is the only way for developers to distribute third-party apps on Apple's iPhones and iPads, and the only way for Apple customers to access them.



The probe has been prompted by the CMA's own work in the digital sector, as well as several developers reporting that Apple's terms and conditions are unfair and could break competition law.



Apple requires that all apps available through the App Store have to be approved by it. This approval hinges on developers agreeing to certain terms. Only Apple can distribute their apps to iPhones and iPads via the App Store.



Epic Games said Tuesday that it has also commenced legal proceedings against Apple in the U.S. and Australia, and has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple in the European Union in support of its ongoing investigation into Apple's harmful App Store conduct.



Epic Games noted that it is not seeking monetary damages. Instead, it is pursuing regulatory remedies that will prevent Apple's intentional distortion and manipulation of the market and ensure fair access and competition for consumers and developers in the UK and around the world.



