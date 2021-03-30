DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 29/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.7103 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7379809 CODE: PR1P.DE =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 96625 EQS News ID: 1179745 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

