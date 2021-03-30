DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 29/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 68.0273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43586274 CODE: GLDA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 96616 EQS News ID: 1179735 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 30, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)