Ferebe Is Connecting with Customers during Covid-19 with Their Household and Beauty Needs

New E-Commerce Player Ferebe is slashing historically excessive branded beauty product margins, offering its customers bargain-basement prices via its online store.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Online beauty brand retailer Ferebe is benefiting tremendously from pandemic-induced changes in consumers' shopping habits and its novel business model. Founded in 1997, the company originally supplied products wholesale to retailers and other outlets. But in recent years, it's been building the consumer side of its operation and enjoying massive success as a result.

Growing a business in the midst of a global pandemic seems unlikely. But Ferebe is doing just that through a combination of unbeatable deals and good timing. Its secret is selling top-branded beauty products at lower prices than its rivals, encouraging regular shoppers to switch over to its more competitive model.

Ferebe's CEO first saw the opportunity to grab market share when studying traditional retailers' margins. Customers were paying over-the-odds for products that e-commerce brands could theoretically sell for much less.

"The market for these online cosmetic and beauty products are ridiculously overpriced and the end consumer has no other places to shop online," said the CEO in a statement.

"That's why we launched Ferebe.com. To take some market share away from these giants,"

Ferebe.com offers the same products as the top beauty brand suppliers but at lower prices. Now pandemic-affected consumers are flocking to the brand in their droves, looking for bargains.

Today, Ferebe's product range extends well beyond traditional beauty products and cosmetics. It also offers cleaning supplies, baby items, groceries, housewares, and much more.

Ferebe says that its customers can get free shipping on most orders. Unlike many other bargain brands, they don't have to sign up for a subscription to qualify.

The firm also offers excellent customer service, allowing customers to report problems with their orders.

How Ferebe.com can cut prices to the level it does is a closely guarded secret. But the company says that it is fighting to be different. It believes that the health and beauty product market is ripe for change and that consumers should be able to get better deals on products that they buy.

Ferebe has been in operation for more than twenty years selling B2B. In 2015, it began growing its consumer-facing e-commerce company to make online shopping fun, easy and convenient in the United States. Today, it delivers more than 500,000 packages per year out of its 200,000 sqft New Jersey facility. Customers can order products via the Ferebe app, available on iOS and Androids, downloadable from the App Store and Google Play or from the Ferebe website.

Media contact

Company: Ferebe

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: customercare@ferebe.com

Telephone: 1-848-271-1599

Website: https://ferebe.com/

SOURCE: Ferebe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638120/Ferebe-Is-Connecting-with-Customers-during-Covid-19-with-Their-Household-and-Beauty-Needs