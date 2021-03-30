Exxe Group Acquires Digital Marketing Agency, MMC

MMC acquisition expands Exxe's tech asset base with new AI capabilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, has acquired a controlling interest in MarketMediaConnect (MMC), a digital media platform.

MMC specializes in digital marketing, advertising, design, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO). The Company brings an independent client base, and a slate of high-quality digital technology assets into AXXA. MMC's digital advertising expertise has already successfully provided services to a range of private, public, and crypto companies.

While MMC will continue to expand its independent client base. One of the strategies underpinning the acquisition decision was to utilize MMC to accelerate brand recognition technologies across AXXA's various asset classes. This includes enhancing 1Myle's client acquisition target plan by increasing 1Myle brand profile as a trusted operator in Bitcoin and crypto exchange services.

The MMC Approach

MMC offers an innovative approach to building and growing companies' followers, building brand recognition, and consumer awareness. This is accomplished using a variety of technology assets including Company developed proprietary software. The proprietary technologies include an Artificial Intelligence (AI) architecture that optimizes advertising based on client defined inputs, and a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool to manage past, present, and potential clients.

MMC's software platforms are designed to solve visibility issues plaguing thousands of underfollowed and startup companies that seek to generate interest in their products and services. In today's environment these outreach objectives have become even more challenging for nano-, micro-, and small-cap sized companies who typically do not have access to the specialized toolkits MMC offers.

MMC's Digital Media Boost leverages its AI architecture to combine company and industry/peer content, research reports, third party content, and social media. A back-end cross-integration of partner content and distribution sites form a network that seeks to raise awareness and ultimately convert interested parties into brand followers and consumers. MMC charges its clients a monthly subscription fee which is based on a tier of company-provided and third-party partner services. Since the digital platform resides in the cloud and utilizes a custom-built, highly scalable software backbone, the Digital Media Boost serves as a great tool for MMC clients around the world.

Eduard Nazmiev, Ph.D., Exxe Group's CEO commented on MMC's potential and how it fits into Exxe's strategy. "We recognize the challenge tens of thousands of small sized firms face. The ability to provide them solutions helped inform our decision to acquire a controlling interest in MMC and its technologies. We will use AXXA's contacts to expand MMC's independent client base in the European B2B and B2C markets to boost their revenues. In addition, adding MMC to the Exxe Group family adds a critical component to AXXA's Fintech strategy and is a great complement to the marketing of our 1Myle, E-commerce car parts, venture fund companies, and other businesses, to those respective customer bases."

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

