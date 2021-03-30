10 Best Gambling Sites to Win At in 2021: A List of the Top Websites for Online Gambling in the UK by Top-BettingSites.co.uk

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondering what the best gambling sites in the UK are? In this guide, Top-BettingSites.co.uk have got gamblers covered. Top-BettingSites.co.uk takes a look at the top gambling sites in the UK for every player.

When gamblers are looking for the best free gambling sites, the most trusted gambling sites, or just want to get the best signup bonus while it's hot, Top-BettingSites.co.uk have been the ones with its 'eyes down' as Top-BettingSites.co.uk have taken a look at the best value for money and FUN gambling sites in the UK.

Luckily, gamblers can now easily take a look through this list, and pick the gambling site that's best.

Benchmarks That Were Used For Evaluating Gambling Sites

The best gambling sites were reviewed based on five main benchmarks required for an ideal gambling experience. These include:

Variety of games

gambling bonus offers and promotions

Payment methods and supported currencies

Website design and navigation

Mobile platform compatibility

The Top 10 Gambling Sites

The top gambling sites were reviewed based on five main benchmarks required for an ideal gambling experience revealed:

1. UNIBET

2. Ladbrokes

3. Coral

4. 32Red

5. Betfred

6. Betway

7. Grosvenor

8. Bet365

9. NETBET

10. Boylesports

What Makes a Gambling Site the Best?



A gambling website is rated as the best if it meets all the needs of its players. For instance, its gaming catalogue needs to have all the major gambling game varieties and side games such as slots and scratch cards.



The fairness, safety, and security of a site are also fundamental. A trustworthy site should have licensing labels clearly displayed on its page, all the pages SSL encrypted, and the payment methods should be secure.



In terms of convenience, the best site should have diverse payment options, enable fast processing of payouts, and have a responsive customer service team.

Ladbrokes and Betfred which are the overall best sites, meet all these requirements. Gamblers get to enjoy major gambling game varieties, a generous deposit bonus, and efficient services.



How To Choose the Best Gambling Site



There are some important factors that Gamblers must consider when picking a site that most suits players' online gaming needs.



Top-BettingSites.co.uk's recommended top gambling sites are designed with features that suit all online gambling players. Some of the important features include:



Generous Bonuses - A good welcome bonus could be given out in the form of free gambling tickets, bonus funds, and free gambling rooms for their beginners.

The top sites also have fair terms such as wagering requirements and withdrawal restrictions applied on the welcome bonuses.



Promotions and Loyalty Rewards - The best UK gambling sites give their players a chance to earn bonuses in the daily, weekly, and monthly promotions. Players can also collect points and loyalty rewards such as extra gambling tickets when they play at the site.

Top Game Varieties - The best sites offer gamblers a chance to choose the variant gamblers most prefer, such as sports betting, slots, bingo, and casino.

Secure and Fast Payment Services - Always choose a site that offers convenient payment options. Don't forget to check how fast the payments are processed when funding gambling site accounts and making withdrawals at the gambling site.

Legitimacy, Fairness, and Security Standards - All the top gambling sites are legitimate and licensed to operate by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and other regulatory bodies.

The top sites also uphold high security and fairness standards by using SSL encryption software for data privacy and tested RNG software for the generation of random game results.

Mobile Platform Compatibility - Most players prefer playing games on their mobile devices. gamblers should consider whether the site supports mobile gaming, the user experience on a mobile device, and if the site has a mobile app.

Entertainment and Fun - Some gambling rooms offer gamblers chat service, chat games, and quizzes that make the game enjoyable. A site should be appealing in its color scheme, language, games, and promotions.

What Are the Popular Gambling Bonuses?



Deposit bonuses

New players at most sites are welcomed with a bonus upon making the first deposit at the site. The deposit is matched to a player's initial deposit amount such that the higher the deposit amount, the larger the bonus.

For instance, one may be given a £30 gambling bonus after depositing £10.



No deposit bonuses

Players are rewarded for signing up at the site with free tickets or free funds to explore the games at the site. One doesn't have to deposit to get the gambling tickets or the gambling bonus.



What Is the Best Gambling Site for Winning?

Gamblers can win while playing at any legitimate gambling site; including the ones Top-BettingSites.co.uk recommended in the above list such as Coral, Boylesports, and Betway.



The ideal site for winning should provide gamblers with a beginner room to practice the game if gamblers are just starting out. Gamblers can also get more winnings by playing at a site with low wagering requirements and fair withdrawal restrictions on its bonuses.

What Are the Popular gambling Software Providers?



Gambling operators have partnered with the best software providers to ensure that their players get the best gaming experience. Most of the gambling sites operate with proprietary software or under one network, allowing players to enjoy networked games and jackpot prizes



Different software providers have unique themes, exclusive gambling offerings and varieties.



Some of the major software providers include:

KAMBI

SBTech

FSBTech

Playtech

BetConstruct

Are Gambling Sites Safe?



UK gambing sites must be licensed to operate by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, or any other relevant licensing body. Before any online gambling site is licensed, it must have demonstrated its dedication to providing players with a safe and secure gaming platform.

The site must ensure that players gamble responsibly, and bar any underage gamblers from signing up at the sites. Gambling sites also perform proper KYC to discourage fraudsters and money launderers from joining the sites.

Is Gambling Truly Random?



Random number generators govern online games, and it is not possible to predict the game outcome. Online gaming sites have invested in RNG software, which ensures the game results are entirely random.



There is no chance of the operator or any players being able to guess the game results or have an unfair advantage over other players.

Best Gambling Sites UK: Which Site Suits Players' Style?



Top-BettingSites.co.uk have carefully reviewed all the sites on its list of gambling sites to provide gamblers with the most trustworthy sites to choose from. All the sites Top-BettingSites.co.uk have recommended are licensed, and players never have to worry about security and safety when joining.



Top-BettingSites.co.uk's top picks, Unibet, Coral, and Ladbrokes online gambling sites.



The other top sites are equally worthwhile; gamblers only need to pick ones that best suit gaming needs for a fun and rewarding gambling gaming experience.



Gamblers probably don't need us to tell them that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!



If gamblers suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody does, then Top-BettingSites.co.uk strongly suggests that Gamblers call the National Problem Gambling to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer.



Gambling sites listed on Top-BettingSites.co.uk's site may not be available in certain regions. Check with local laws to ensure online gambling sites are available and legal. top-bettingsites.co.uk is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions for recommendations made in Top-BettingSites.co.uk's website's guides.



Remember gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly. Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

