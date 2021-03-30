Predictive Maintenance Market Size To Reach USD 31,965.49 Million By 2027 at a CAGR of 28.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Predictive Maintenance Market is Segmented by Type - by Component (Solution and Service), Technique (Vibration Monitoring, Electrical Testing, Oil Analysis, Ultrasonic Leak Detectors, Shock Pulse, Infrared, and Others), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), Stakeholder (MRO, OEM/ODM, and Technology Integrators), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Government, Healthcare, and Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category.

The Global Predictive Maintenance Market size was valued at USD 4,331.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 31,965.49 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factors driving the growth of predictive maintenance market size are

The increase in need to boost asset uptime and minimize maintenance costs, rise in investments in predictive maintenance, owing to IoT adoption

Increase in need to extend the lifespan of aging industrial machinery.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE MARKET SIZE

Integration of predictive maintenance with IIoT and use of machine learning is expected to drive the growth of predictive maintenance market size. The machine-learning algorithm will learn the typical data's behavior and identify deviation in real-time. Sensors are used in predictive maintenance to collect and analyze data from a variety of sources, including CMMS and critical equipment sensors. When predictive maintenance is combined with the IIoT, equipment failures can be detected in advance. Companies are eager to implement IIoT to gain deeper insights into their activities as a result of the advent of 'Industry 4.0' in the manufacturing landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world to adopt remote working conditions. During the pandemic, industries suffered from a lack of on-site workers, which reduced productivity. However, the Predictive maintenance solutions enabled real-time asset monitoring through the use of advanced sensors installed on components that can detect and predict equipment failure. These solutions enable remote monitoring of equipment's functional status, which is useful when only a limited number of employees are permitted to work on-site. Thus the need for remote monitoring and asset management post-pandemic is expected to increase the predictive maintenance market size.

Companies are adopting real-time condition monitoring (which revolves around the principle of predictive maintenance ) to assist in taking prompt actions. Real-time condition monitoring of critical equipment offers a proactive way of fixing malfunctioning equipment before they cause problems. Real-time condition monitoring can alert immediate potential problems even during internet outages with its intelligent, on-site nodes. Because of these substantial advantages, predictive maintenance market size is expected to grow.

PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, in 2019, the on-premise segment dominated the overall predictive maintenance industry, and this dominance is expected to continue over the forecast period. This is due to its modular sensors and the ease with which it can be installed in pre-existing equipment. However, cloud-based predictive maintenance solution is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the industry vertical, in 2019, the manufacturing industry dominated the global predictive maintenance market. Predictive maintenance of manufacturing equipment, such as machinery, pumps, elevators, and industrial robots, faces a variety of difficulties, which is why it has become more common in the industry. However, the healthcare sector is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the Predictive Maintenance Solution segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments during the forecast period. Predictive maintenance solutions allowed real-time asset monitoring by installing advanced sensors on components that can detect and predict equipment failure. These solutions allow for remote monitoring of equipment's operating status, which is useful when only a small number of workers are authorized to operate on-site.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest predictive maintenance market share in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 30.3% during 2020-2027.

By Technique, the Vibration Monitoring segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Technique:

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

Shock Pulse

Infrared

Others

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premise

By Stakeholder:

MRO

OEM/ODM

Technology Integrators

By Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy & utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & logistics

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players

IBM Corporations

Microsoft

SAP SE

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Hitachi

PTC

Software AG

SAS

Engineering Consultants Group, Inc.

Expert Microsystems, Inc.

SparkCognition

C3.Ai

Uptake Technologies Inc.

Fiix Inc.

Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd

TIBCO Software Inc.

Asystom

Sigma Industrial Precision

Reliability Solutions Sp. zo.o.

