WhiteHat Jr Collaborates with Leading Space Company EnduroSat to Deliver Advanced Learning Opportunities to Students

The unique collaboration will allow students to transmit commands to, and access data from a satellite operating in space

MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHat Jr, a leading EdTech company known for delivering 1:1 live online classes in Coding & Math, has entered into a multi-year partnership with EnduroSat , a leading space company. The contract entails a satellite launch in December 2021, which will have a payload dedicated to WhiteHat Jr, that provides its students with exciting learning opportunities related to space. In addition, WhiteHat Jr students will also have access to another Satellite on a trial basis scheduled for launch in June 2021. Both satellites will leverage SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare.

The unique collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will create fascinating applied science opportunities for students who will be able to send commands to, and access data from a satellite operating in space. From analyzing sensor data (there are 30+ sensors onboard each satellite, including infrared, temperature, sun sensor, gyroscope, etc.) to controlling cameras (taking pictures of various space objects), to relaying messages to and fro, the applied science opportunities that students would get are endless. Moreover, students would be able to participate in different ways of orchestrating space data on WhiteHat Jr's payload computer (a Raspberry Pi 4 with a direct link to the main onboard computer). All of these learning experiences would be seamlessly integrated with WhiteHat Jr's curriculum and would follow a gamified content aimed to ensure maximum student engagement.

"We have always believed in the power of creation through exploration. This partnership is a testament to our mission of enabling kids to think beyond the obvious and aim for the stars, quite literally," said Mr. Karan Bajaj, Founder & CEO at WhiteHat Jr. "We are absolutely thrilled to offer this unique learning opportunity to our students, and are in the process of involving multiple strategic and corporate partners to popularize it globally."

"We are really excited to partner with WhiteHat Jr. This marks the first mission where a partner is fully dedicated to advancing the education of children from an early age. EnduroSat has long advocated for space education to be democratized and made available to everyone through our own Spaceport Academy ," said Mr. Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO at EnduroSat. "We hope that the mission will inspire a new generation of space enthusiasts and are excited at the prospect of sharing it with thousands of kids," said Mr. Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO at EnduroSat.

About WhiteHat Jr:

WhiteHat Jr has been launched with the singular mission of enabling kids to become creators versus consumers of technology. The company has been able to channel students' natural creativity through an engaging curriculum and personalized live 1:1 teacher attention. WhiteHat Jr. currently has more than 175,000+ students from around the world. The company's 11,000 strong women-only teacher workforce conducts 40,000+ 1:1 LIVE Coding and Math online classes every day on its proprietary platform.

About EnduroSat:

EnduroSat provides exceptional NanoSats and space services for business, exploration, and science teams. The company's Shared Sat Service enables streamlined space operations at a fraction of the current market cost. Its goal is to provide easy access to space for multiple payloads and diverse mission concepts. EnduroSat's online NanoSat store includes a comprehensive space modules catalogue with the industry's first satellite configurator. EnduroSat currently serves 100+ clients worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477450/WhiteHat_Jr_Enduro_Sat.jpg