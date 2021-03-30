

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) Tuesday said it has increased its $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity to $1.25 billion over five years.



The company said it has made more than $350 million in various investments from its initial $1 billion four-year commitment.



'The urgency we feel to address long-standing issues of inclusion and racial inequality has only increased following the attacks and hate speech directed at Asian people over the last year,' said Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan. 'Across the public and private sectors, it is clear that we must do more - to take action, help others convene, and serve as a catalyst for a broad-based, collective response to the critical issues affecting our nation.'



The bank also announced an immediate $1 million commitment and related actions in support of increased advocacy, dialogue and engagement with the Asian American community.



