Turnkey Capital Inc.: TurnKey Capital Reveals New Brand Identity

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB:TKCI), a premier business growth accelerator, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity which includes a redesigned logo and website. The upgrade comes at a time when the company is expanding its market reach.

The logo was redesigned to modernize the company's image and better represent its evolving portfolio. The feeling of one unit in forward motion signifies the company's commitment to work with its subsidiaries in partnership to drive accelerated growth. The regal colors represent the company's market position as a leader in providing premier customized resources across all key disciplines.

The newly redesigned website features a professional and streamlined visual with simplified messaging. The easy to navigate layout provides a showcase to highlight portfolio companies and provides users with a seamless experience. In addition to the redesign, the company also added an enhanced domain to its brand to simplify communications and will be implementing SEO campaigns to build brand awareness. To view the newly redesigned website please visit www.turnkeycap.com.

"Our new logo, website and brand story more accurately reflect what we can deliver to the market. With decades of experience in combined disciplines, we have the ability to streamline, build efficiencies and provide key resources for sustainable growth," stated Alan Tucker, President of Turnkey Capital, Inc.

About Turnkey Capital, Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (TKCI) is a business growth accelerator focused on building a portfolio of under-valued assets. By providing capital for growth, strategic operational and management resources, financial infrastructure, and long-term corporate support, TurnKey becomes the key ingredient to maximize the potential of its acquired assets. Turnkey's extensive management team of seasoned corporate and financial executives bring their considerable resources to work on behalf of proven development-stage companies that have demonstrated strong potential and create opportunities for both the company and its shareholders to benefit from more rapid growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

