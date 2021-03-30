Anzeige
30.03.2021 | 19:01
Update on Sky Mall

DJ Update on Sky Mall 

Arricano Real Estate Plc 
Update on Sky Mall 
30-March-2021 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 March 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries, "Arricano") 
Update re Sky Mall criminal proceedings 
 
On 5 May 2016, as previously announced, the London Court of International Arbitration rendered its final award on the 
dispute between Arricano and Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning  the title to the shares in Assofit 
Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company which previously owned the Sky Mall shopping centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. 
According to that award, the ownership of all shares in Assofit previously held by Stockman, should have been 
transferred to Arricano for nil consideration. However, Stockman failed to comply with that award and Assofit was 
stripped off its interests in Sky Mall. 
Arricano announces that, on 27 March 2021, the Kyiv Appellate Court published an order that the ownership of Sky Mall 
be completely frozen pending the determination of the ongoing criminal proceedings in Ukraine relating to Sky Mall. 
A further update will be published when appropriate. 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited 
Chris Fielding 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited 
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1179867 30-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

