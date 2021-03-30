DJ Update on Sky Mall

Arricano Real Estate Plc Update on Sky Mall 30-March-2021 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 March 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries, "Arricano") Update re Sky Mall criminal proceedings On 5 May 2016, as previously announced, the London Court of International Arbitration rendered its final award on the dispute between Arricano and Stockman Interhold S.A. ("Stockman") concerning the title to the shares in Assofit Holdings Limited ("Assofit"), a holding company which previously owned the Sky Mall shopping centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to that award, the ownership of all shares in Assofit previously held by Stockman, should have been transferred to Arricano for nil consideration. However, Stockman failed to comply with that award and Assofit was stripped off its interests in Sky Mall. Arricano announces that, on 27 March 2021, the Kyiv Appellate Court published an order that the ownership of Sky Mall be completely frozen pending the determination of the ongoing criminal proceedings in Ukraine relating to Sky Mall. A further update will be published when appropriate. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1179867 30-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)