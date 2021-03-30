Esports Entertainment Group to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Thursday, April 1

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)(NASDAQ:GMBLW) (or the "Company"), an esports and online gambling company, today announced it will be hosting a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on April 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST. Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group, will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/esports-entertainment

If you are unable to attend the live presentation, the webcast will be available directly on the conference event platform at this link: https://www.issuerdirect.com/snn/ndr/esports-entertainment

"Our momentum continues to build," said Johnson. "I look forward to sharing with the attendees our recent progress, upcoming milestones, and plans for continued success."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

SOURCE: Esports Entertainment Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638219/Esports-Entertainment-Group-to-Host-a-Virtual-Non-Deal-Roadshow-on-Thursday-April-1