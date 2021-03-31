Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") has received a request by the OTC Markets Group to comment on recent promotional activity related to Hunter's common shares traded on the OTC Markets.

On March 26, 2021, the Company became aware that Stellar Media Group LLC produced and disseminated a corporate profile published without the knowledge or consent of the company through BEAT Penny Stocks and PENNYPICKS brands as per the disclaimer in their corporate profile. The Company was not aware of these promotional materials prior to receiving copies from OTC Markets. The Company has not hired either Stellar Media Group, and neither the Company nor its officers were involved, directly or indirectly, in the creation, distribution, dissemination or payment for the promotional materials, including through any third-party service provider.

The promotional materials appear to provide an overview of the Company's business and also appear to make several speculative claims regarding the Company's prospects. The promotional materials are based upon information made available by the Company, including the Company's news releases and investor presentations. The Company does not believe that the promotional materials have had an effect on the trading activity in the Company's common shares. The Company had no editorial control over the content or the promotional materials. The Company has reviewed the promotion materials and while it does consider the materials to be speculative it does not consider the statements made in the promotional materials to be materially false or misleading.

Upon inquiry of Company management, none of the Company's officers, directors or greater than 10% shareholders, or any third-party service providers, have (i) directly or indirectly been involved in the creation of, distribution of, or payment for promotional materials related to the Company or its common shares or (ii) sold or purchased any of the Company's securities in the past 90 days (with the exception of an incentive stock option grant made to senior officers of the Company disclosed by the Company in a news release dated November 22, 2020, and which incentive stock options will not vest until, at the earliest, June 22, 2022. The strike price of the options granted was not at a discount to market).

Over the last year, the Company has engaged two third-party providers for investor relations, public relations, marketing, advertising and other related activities: Hybrid Financial Ltd. (see Company News Release dated November 13, 2020) and Star Finance GMBH (See Company News Release dated December 9, 2020)

During the past two years the Company has not issued any common shares or instruments convertible into common shares or other equity securities at a price constituting a discount to the market rate at the time of issuance other than as follows: on November 2, 2020 the Company issued 13,333,333 common shares in a private placement transaction at a price of USD $0.1125 per common share, subject to a resale restriction expiring March 3, 2021. The market rate on OTC Markets at the time of issuance was USD $0.20 per common share. The share price constituted a discount of 44% to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the date of issuance, and a 25% discount to the closing price of the Company' common shares on the date of announcement of pricing of the private placement. The issuance was made in compliance with the pricing policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Prior to this two-year period, from incorporation on February 22, 1980 there have been numerous instances where the Company issued equity securities at prices which constituted a discount to the market rate at the time of the issuance. All such issuances were in compliance with the pricing policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

