

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday see March results for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The manufacturing PMI is expected to see a score of 51.2, up from 50.6 in February, while the non-manufacturing PMI is tipped to improve from 51.4 to 52.0.



Australia will release February numbers for building permits and private sector credit. In January, building permits plummeted 19.4 percent on month, while private sector credit rose 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



Japan will provide February figures for industrial production, housing starts and construction orders. Industrial production is forecast to have fallen 1.2 percent on month after climbing 4.3 percent in January. Housing starts are tipped to fall 4.8 percent on year after slipping 3.1 percent in January - when construction orders spiked 14.1 percent on year.



The Philippines will see February data for producer prices; in January, prices were down 5.3 percent on year.



South Korea will release February numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to ease 0.1 percent on month and rise 2.5 percent on year after falling 1.6 percent on month and gaining 7.5 percent on year in January. Retail sales were flat on month in January and up 1.6 percent on year.



Thailand will see February figures for industrial production, current account and its coincident index, as well as January numbers for retail sales. Industrial production is predicted to add 0.6 percent on year after sinking 2.8 percent in the previous month. In January, the current account deficit was $0.7 billion and the coincident had an index score of 126.5. In December, retail sales were down 0.38 percent on year.



