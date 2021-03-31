

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in March, and at a faster rate, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.9.



That beat expectations for 51.0 and was up from 50.6 in February, moving further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The NBS also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.3, up sharply from 51.4 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

