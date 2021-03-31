Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today announced that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("IACP") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. IACP will trade the securities of KWESST on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by IACP, KWESST will pay IACP a monthly cash fee of $7,500 for a minimum term of six months and renewable thereafter. KWESST and IACP are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. IACP will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by IACP. IACP is a registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange, and is a Participating Organization as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental "smart ordnance" projects including its "Shot Counter" system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

