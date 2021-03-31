PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, hereafter PHCHD) today announced an investment of JPY 20 billion by L Catterton (headquarters: Connecticut, US), the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. With this transaction, L Catterton joins PHCHD's shareholders, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co. L.P., Mitsui Co., Ltd., Life Science Institute, Inc. (a member of the Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group), and Panasonic Corporation, and will work together to create value.

L Catterton has significant experience investing in leading consumer healthcare services businesses including FYI Doctors, ClearChoice, 98Point6, and Patient Point. This investment signifies their expansion into the medical devices and health data businesses. As a new shareholder, L Catterton will support further growth for PHCHD by utilizing its expertise, industry knowledge, and wide-ranging network in the consumer healthcare industry.

PHCHD is a healthcare company that provides value-added products and services across diabetes management, life sciences and diagnostics globally, and healthcare services in Japan. In 2019, the company acquired the anatomical pathology business (currently operating as Epredia) from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and LSI Medience Corporation which mainly conducts clinical testing business. These transactions were designed to diversify PHCHD's business portfolios, strengthen its global business base and support future growth.

John Marotta, President and CEO of PHCHD says, "I'm delighted that we've completed this transaction and am excited to welcome L Catterton as our new shareholder. PHCHD is a truly global diversified healthcare platform of established brands that has achieved tremendous success worldwide. Through the combination of our innovative product and service portfolios, alongside our business system as a driver of continuous improvement, PHCHD is well positioned for continued global expansion and is ready to further execute on its strategic growth priorities. Going forward, with the expertise and support from L Catterton, we hope to be able to capture new opportunities to further expand our business and enable us to offer more value to our customers. We are confident that L Catterton is the right partner for our next chapter of growth."

Chinta Bhagat, Managing Partner of L Catterton Asia said, "We are excited to join such a renowned group of shareholders at PHCHD to help build an innovative, global healthcare solutions company. The healthcare industry, and medical devices in particular, are rapidly shifting from a scientific and engineering orientation towards greater consumer-centricity. This positions L Catterton to leverage our deep insights and play a valuable role in the development of PHCHD's future businesses, particularly in the U.S. and Asia. We look forward to supporting and working closely with PHCHD's deeply experienced management team in these areas."

About PHC Holdings Corporation

Incorporated in 2014, PHC Holdings Corporation is a global healthcare company with subsidiaries including PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Epredia, and LSI Medience Corporation. Committed to its corporate mission that states, "We contribute to the health of society through our diligent efforts to create healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people," the company develops, manufactures, sells and services solutions across diabetes management, life sciences and diagnostics globally, as well as providing healthcare services in Japan. The PHC Group's consolidated net sales in FY2019 were 272 billion yen with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries.

www.phchd.com

About L Catterton

With approximately $25 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330006164/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Joseph Delahunty

PHC Holdings Corporation

+41-79-422-9286