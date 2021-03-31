Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day

Media relations:

Florence Lièvre

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini sets new medium-term ambitions and holds its 2021 Capital Markets Day

Annual revenue growth of +7% to +9% at constant currency on average through 2025

Operating margin to reach 14% by 2025

Paris, March 31, 2021 - Capgemini announces today its new financial ambition for the medium term. The Group will, this afternoon from 2pm CET, hold a virtual Capital Markets Day dedicated to financial analysts and institutional investors where it will discuss its strategic direction.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: "In recent years the Group raised its performance profile, demonstrated its resilience and agility and is now recognized as a digital transformation leader with strong credentials in cloud and data & AI.

The Group is ideally positioned to take advantage of the fast expanding use of technology across industries. We enter this new phase with a higher growth ambition. We aim to become the strategic partner of CxOs in our chosen industries, leveraging our leadership in Intelligent Industry and strong position in Customer First services.

I am especially proud of our commitment to ESG1 which is a top priority for the Group. I am confident in the Group's future and its capacity to deliver sustainable and profitable growth, building on our passion for clients, our business and technology excellence, and our vibrant talent base."

Focus on growth

The Group's sustainable growth strategy is focused on delivering increased value to clients with an industry-driven approach. It will leverage the accelerating markets of Intelligent Industry (focused on Intelligent Products & Systems, Intelligent Operations and Intelligent Platforms & Ecosystems), and Customer First (focused on the relationship between Capgemini's clients and their customers).

The rapid adoption of Cloud and Data/Artificial Intelligence will act as a significant growth driver across the Group's entire portfolio of offerings.

Focus on profitability

Capgemini will maintain its strict execution discipline and aims to expand its operating margin.

The Group's profitability will benefit directly from the increased value added by its portfolio of industry specific and innovative offerings.

The evolution towards new hybrid working models will enable Capgemini to deploy its "New Normal" operating model leading to additional cost savings and more efficient resource deployment.

The Group will also take advantage from the Altran synergies and further industrialization and automation efforts.

Medium-term ambition

Having significantly improved its growth and margin profile since 2014, the Group has set new financial ambitions for the medium term:

Achieving an annual revenue growth of +7% to +9% at constant currency on average through 2025;

Reaching an operating margin of 14% by 2025.

Capital Markets Day

During the Capital Markets Day, Aiman Ezzat, CEO, Carole Ferrand, CFO, and other members of the Executive team will highlight the Group's strategic direction, roadmap and financial ambitions for the medium term. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities will also be explored.

In addition, the Group will hold two dedicated sessions, on Engineering and R&D Services and on Intelligent Industry. Building on the acquisition of Altran, the Group has changed its scale and leadership position on these promising markets.

This virtual event dedicated to financial analysts and institutional investors will start today at 2pm CET. All presentation materials, as well as the webcast.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR

April 29, 2021 Q1 2021 revenues

May 20, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting (behind closed doors)

July 28, 2021 H1 2021 results

DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements may include projections, estimates, assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding future performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "may", "would", "should" or the negatives of these terms and similar expressions. Although Capgemini's management currently believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including without limitation risks identified in Capgemini's Universal Registration Document available on Capgemini's website), because they relate to future events and depend on future circumstances that may or may not occur and may be different from those anticipated, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Capgemini. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed in, implied by or projected by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not intended to and do not give any assurances or comfort as to future events or results. Other than as required by applicable law, Capgemini does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

ABOUT CAPGEMINI

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get the Future You Want | www.capgemini.com







1 Environment, Social and Governance





Attachment