

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan housing starts continued to decline in February, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Wednesday.



Housing starts decreased 3.7 percent year-on-year in February, bigger than the 3.1 percent fall in January and 4.8 percent decline expected by economists.



Annualized housing starts increased to 808,000 in February from 801,000 in January.



Further, construction orders received by the big 50 contractors grew at a much slower pace of 2.5 percent after increasing 14.1 percent in January. This was the second consecutive increase.



