Building on its long term commitment to the country, new jobs will be in the fields of R&D, cyber security, software development and cloud consulting

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced its plans to recruit 150 experienced technologists in Ireland over the next two years. The company has also named Galway as its European hub for cyber security operations and is establishing a new Hybrid Cloud Practice to help Irish customers accelerate their digital transformation. This strategic investment underscores HPE's long-term commitment to Ireland and will enable the company to grow its operations and employee base in the country, increase its R&D, product development and global cyber security services, as well as continuing to make positive contributions to local communities.

"This year HPE will celebrate a fifty year legacy of operations in Ireland, so I am delighted to be building on our strong history of investing in Ireland with today's announcement of new jobs and operations in the country," said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Ireland has an incredible technology-focused economy and a highly skilled workforce, and our investment in the country will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE's global business, as well as benefitting our customers, partners, team members and the citizens of Ireland."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said: "I'm really pleased to see that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expanding its operations in Ireland by creating 150 highly skilled jobs over the next two years. It's also great news that the company has chosen Galway for its European hub for cyber security operations.

"Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been long-established in Ireland and is a significant source of employment in both Galway and Kildare. This announcement demonstrates the company's continued commitment to our country and shows that we have the right infrastructure and ecosystem to enable leading technology companies to grow and thrive. I wish the Hewlett Packard Enterprise team all the best with their expansion plans."

Developing Ireland as a global center of excellence

To support Ireland's continued growth as a strategic market for HPE's global business, HPE plans to increase its workforce in Ireland with 150 new roles over the next two years. In particular, HPE will hire experienced talent with expertise in areas of critical importance to customers such as cyber security, software development, global R&D and cloud consulting. The jobs will be based at HPE's sites in Galway and Kildare, but thanks to HPE's Edge-to-Office initiative the majority of work can be carried out from flexible locations, thus opening up these roles to applicants from anywhere in the country.

HPE has also taken the decision to locate global centers of excellence focused on cyber security and software development in Ireland. HPE has been building its cyber security footprint in Galway over the past five years and Ireland has been made the European hub for cyber security operations. Galway is the home of HPE's Cyber Defense Center which protects HPE and its customers from global cyber threats utilizing the latest Machine Learning and AI technologies. The Galway site already has the largest footprint of cyber professionals within HPE globally and is set to expand with new roles for data scientists and incident response practitioners.

Ireland is an R&D hub for the HPE GreenLake cloud services business with the latest developments to HPE's hybrid cloud platform being architected by Irish engineers and software developers. Ireland is also the EMEA hub for HPE Financial Services (HPEFS), HPE's fully licensed international bank. HPEFS funds digital transformation across the world and is at the heart of HPE's leading circular economy program. Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, also hosts a global operations team in Cork. These global HPE businesses are hiring now.

Benefits for customers and citizens

As well as making global investments in Ireland, HPE is also investing to ensure that Irish customers and partners can access the latest enterprise technologies and services. HPE is establishing a new Hybrid Cloud Practice in the country to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation and bring the cloud experience to apps and data everywhere with hybrid cloud solutions.

"With these strategic investments in Ireland we will enhance our ability to support HPE's customers globally and in Ireland with the latest cyber security and cloud technologies bringing resilience and agility to their operations," said Maeve Culloty, MD, HPE Ireland. "I am excited to foster our culture for growth and innovation at HPE Ireland and I look forward to welcoming exciting new talent to our organization."

HPE is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Welcoming the investment, CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: "The addition of 150 highly skilled roles by HPE is testament to the company's ongoing commitment to Ireland. Today's announcement that Galway has been chosen as HPE's European hub for cyber security operations is an important endorsement of Ireland's advanced technology ecosystem. This is a strategically important investment by HPE for Ireland and reflects the importance that the Galway and Leixlip sites play in the company's global business."

HPE has a legacy of fifty years in Ireland, going back through multiple former entities, and the company continues to build on this legacy by supporting Irish government initiatives to apply technology to drive community benefits in critical areas:

Higher Education In order to address a national cyber security skills shortage, HPE has collaborated with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology to create a world-class industry-focused curriculum for students.

In order to address a national cyber security skills shortage, HPE has collaborated with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology to create a world-class industry-focused curriculum for students. Working in the community - Since 2015, HPE has been a flagship partner of the Government sponsored Skillsnet and Job Bridge programs to provide candidates with valuable workplace experience. HPE has supported hundreds of candidates to secure paid employment following their work placement, including many with HPE.

- Since 2015, HPE has been a flagship partner of the Government sponsored Skillsnet and Job Bridge programs to provide candidates with valuable workplace experience. HPE has supported hundreds of candidates to secure paid employment following their work placement, including many with HPE. National cyber resilience HPE is actively engaged with the Irish National Cyber Security Center and the Health Service Executive to offer assistance and support in the event of a significant cyber incident which threatens Irish institutions, in particular the ability of healthcare providers to deliver critical services.

HPE is actively engaged with the Irish National Cyber Security Center and the Health Service Executive to offer assistance and support in the event of a significant cyber incident which threatens Irish institutions, in particular the ability of healthcare providers to deliver critical services. Academic research - HPE has invested in the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG). The center is dedicated to solving complex problems through further research into extreme climate events and was selected by HPE for its expertise in extreme scale software research.

Additional Sources

Learn more about the new Hybrid Cloud Practice in this blog post.

Open roles are listed on the HPE Careers website.

