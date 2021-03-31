Juniper Research has been named as the world's third most influential analyst house by telco technology buyers. Featured as part of an independent survey* commissioned by B2B technology PR agency CCgroup, produced in collaboration with Sapio Research, the report placed the top three as:

The new report, 'Navigating Telco Turbulence: Lessons for Vendor Marketing', surveyed over 100 technology buying decision makers across ten countries at leading telcos; asking participants to rank analyst houses according to their influence in the market. 53% of respondents selected Juniper Research as one of the most influential analyst houses.

Founder and CEO of Juniper Research, Tony Crabtree remarked "We are thrilled to be recognised by telco tech buyers as one of the world's most influential analyst houses, particularly as we approach our 20th anniversary. The telco sector has consistently been a key focus for us, and our expert team has built up a wealth of knowledge, data and expertise; enabling us to support our clients with invaluable insights. As we celebrate this achievement, we continue to publish market-leading telco reports, including CPaaS, Conversational Commerce and RCS Messaging."

Juniper Research client Mijo Soldin, Director Operator Strategy and Partnerships of Infobip commented, "We would like to congratulate Juniper Research on this recognition. They have been a trusted source of industry information for many years, and we feel their transparent methodology and impartial approach have been crucial for a true analysis of the mobile ecosystem. We are using their reports to get a reliable representation of trends and developments in the telco and digital space."

*Interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in December 2020 using an email invitation and an online survey. At an overall level results are accurate to 9.8% at 95% confidence limits assuming a result of 50%.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

