Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, today announced a collaboration with CadenceDesign Systems, Inc. to optimize its machine learning algorithms on Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSPs. Enabling Elliptic Labs to bring richer user experiences to end products while simultaneously reducing power consumption for energy-critical applications, this collaboration benefits customers in a wide range of markets, including smartphone, laptop, IoT and automotive.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is the only software deployed at scale in the market that has delivered innovative user experiences like presence detection, proximity detection and touchless gesture detection using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion. Elliptic Labs has deployed its AI Virtual Smart Sensors in over 150 million devices.

The Cadence Tensilica Xtensa Processor Platform is a complete configurable DSP, processor and AI platform that eases semiconductor companies' development of innovative and differentiated products and greatly reduces time to market. The Xtensa platform enables rapid architectural exploration, fully automated processor and software tool chain development, and domain-specific DSPs across a variety of market segments. The HiFi DSP product line, delivering industry-proven high performance and low power for audio and AI applications, provides compelling acceleration for the Virtual Sensor Platform that enables multiple consumer applications to adopt high-value features. Key innovative features like presence detection for advanced security can be enabled seamlessly with minimal impact to battery life.

"Bringing Elliptic Labs and Cadence together rapidly expands the reach of the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform across multiple markets," shared Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "The largest OEMs in the world rely on Cadence to provide powerful, energy-efficient processors to drive next-generation devices. Elliptic's collaboration with Cadence for Tensilica HiFi DSPs is a natural and obvious partnership."

"Elliptic Labs is driving innovation with their AI virtual sensor platform, and this collaboration highlights the benefits and potential of our Tensilica HiFi DSPs," explained Yipeng Liu, product marketing group director for Tensilica audio/voice IP at Cadence. "Together with Elliptic Labs, we can bring transformative user experiences like presence detection and touchless user interfaces to next-generation devices."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs' technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

