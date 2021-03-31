Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet: Großer Meilenstein bei Cannabis-Hot-Stock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2021 | 08:04
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imperial X Plc - Unaudited Interim Report

Imperial X Plc - Unaudited Interim Report

PR Newswire

London, March 30

Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2020

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X plc for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

During the period, the Company entered into a number of heads of agreement to acquire a platform of mineral assets, equity positions and royalty positions. The acquisitions will initiate the establishment of the Company as a new, growth-focused diversified project generator and natural resource royalty business. As the acquisitions are expected to constitute a reverse takeover, the Company's shares were suspended from trading on AQSE. The Company entered into acquisition agreements to acquire these assets, equity positions and royalty positions on February 15, 2021. The Company also announced its intention to apply for its ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.

In addition, the Company completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by placing 14,739,737 shares of 0.1p each at a price of 2.5p per share for a total value of £340,725 net of expenses. Each placee also received one warrant for every two placing shares, resulting in 7,369,868 warrants issued which are exercisable at 5.0p per share at any time until 30 November 2022. The second tranche was completed after the period end.

Financial Position

The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2020 and comparatives at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 are summarised below:

31 Dec 2020
£		31 Dec 2019
£		30 June 2020
£
Current assets 206,327 209,34874,448
Total assets 206,327 209,34874,448
Current liabilities 140,911 129,743110,024
Total liabilities 140,911 129,743110,024
Net assets 65,416 79,605(35,576)

Kyler Hardy
Chief Executive Officer
Imperial X plc -March 25, 2021



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 31 December 2020

6 months to 31 Dec 2020 Unaudited
£		6 months to 31 Dec 2019 Unaudited
£		Year ended 30
June 2020
Audited
£
Continuing operations
Administrative expenses(240,063)(191,891)(370,963)
Loss before taxation(240,063)(191,891)(370,963)
Finance income - interest receivable330-1,010
Income tax---
Loss for the year attributable to the equity
shareholders of the parent(239,733)(191,891)(369,953)
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss---
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
of tax-- -
Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent(239,733)(191,891)(369,953)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence)(0.41p)(0.47p)(0.81p)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2020

As at
31 Dec 2020
Unaudited		As at
31 Dec 2019
Unaudited		As at
30 June2020
Audited

£££
ASSETS
Total non-current assets Current assets		---
Trade and other receivables95,67430,03440,018
Cash and cash equivalents110,653179,31434,430
Total current assets206,327209,34874,448
TOTAL ASSETS206,327209,34874,448
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables140,911129,743110,024
Total current liabilities140,911129,743110,024
TOTAL LIABILITIES140,911129,743110,024
NET ASSETS65,41679,605(35,576)
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS
OF THE COMPANY
Share capital242,326221,703227,586
Share premium1,654,4791,258,9311,328,494
Equity to be issued15,20027,76515,200
Other reserve112,406161,753112,406
Retained losses(1,958,995)(1,590,547)(1,719,262)
TOTAL EQUITY65,41679,605(35,576)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Share
capital
£		Share
premium
£		Equity to
be issued
£		Other
reserves
£		Retained
losses
£		Total
Equity
£
At 1 July 2019202,786876,29731,215161,753(1,398,656)(126,605)
Loss for the period----(191,891)(191,891)
Other comprehensive income for the period------
Total comprehensive income for the period----(191,891)(191,891)
Issue of ordinary options18,917382,634---401,551
Equity to be issued - movement--(3,450)--(3,450)
Balance at 31 December 2019221,7031,258,93127,765161,753(1,590,547)79,605
At 1 July 2020227,5861,328,49415,200112,406(1,719,262)(35,576)
Loss for the period----(240,063)(240,063)
Other comprehensive income for the period----330330
Total comprehensive income for the period----(239,733)(239,733)
Issue of shares - private placements14,740325,985---340,725
Equity to be issued------
Balance at 31 December 2020242,3261,654,47915,200112,406(1,958,995)65,416



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 31 December 2020

6 months to
31 Dec 2020 Unaudited		6 months to
31 Dec 2019
Unaudited		Year ended
30 June 2020
Audited
£££
Cash flows from operating activities(264,832)(223,569)(283,716)
Net cash used in operating activities(264,501)(223,569)(283,716)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received330-1,010
Interest paid--(1,122)
Cash flows generated from investing
activities330-(112)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of loans--446
Proceeds from issue of shares340,725401,551316,480
Cash Flows generated from financingactivities340,725401,551316,926
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents76,223177,98233,098
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period34,4301,3321,332
Cash and cash equivalents at end of theperiod110,653179,31434,430

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

- ENDS -

For additional information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com

Novum Securities Limited
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray
Tel: +44 (0)207 138 3204


ABOUT IMPERIAL X PLC

Imperial X plc is looking to become a leading natural resource prospect generator, working across a wide array of projects that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by the new 'Cloudbreak' generator model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of resource investing.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.