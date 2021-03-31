Imperial X Plc - Unaudited Interim Report

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Unaudited interim report for the six months to 31 December 2020

I am pleased to present the unaudited financial results for Imperial X plc for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

During the period, the Company entered into a number of heads of agreement to acquire a platform of mineral assets, equity positions and royalty positions. The acquisitions will initiate the establishment of the Company as a new, growth-focused diversified project generator and natural resource royalty business. As the acquisitions are expected to constitute a reverse takeover, the Company's shares were suspended from trading on AQSE. The Company entered into acquisition agreements to acquire these assets, equity positions and royalty positions on February 15, 2021. The Company also announced its intention to apply for its ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.

In addition, the Company completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by placing 14,739,737 shares of 0.1p each at a price of 2.5p per share for a total value of £340,725 net of expenses. Each placee also received one warrant for every two placing shares, resulting in 7,369,868 warrants issued which are exercisable at 5.0p per share at any time until 30 November 2022. The second tranche was completed after the period end.

Financial Position

The Group's Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2020 and comparatives at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2020 are summarised below:

31 Dec 2020

£ 31 Dec 2019

£ 30 June 2020

£ Current assets 206,327 209,348 74,448 Total assets 206,327 209,348 74,448 Current liabilities 140,911 129,743 110,024 Total liabilities 140,911 129,743 110,024 Net assets 65,416 79,605 (35,576)

Kyler Hardy

Chief Executive Officer

Imperial X plc -March 25, 2021





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

6 months to 31 Dec 2020 Unaudited

£ 6 months to 31 Dec 2019 Unaudited

£ Year ended 30

June 2020

Audited

£

Continuing operations Administrative expenses (240,063) (191,891) (370,963) Loss before taxation (240,063) (191,891) (370,963) Finance income - interest receivable 330 - 1,010 Income tax - - - Loss for the year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (239,733) (191,891) (369,953) Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - - - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax - - - Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (239,733) (191,891) (369,953) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to the equity shareholders of the parent (pence) (0.41p) (0.47p) (0.81p)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2020

As at

31 Dec 2020

Unaudited As at

31 Dec 2019

Unaudited As at

30 June2020

Audited

£ £ £ ASSETS

Total non-current assets Current assets - - - Trade and other receivables 95,674 30,034 40,018 Cash and cash equivalents 110,653 179,314 34,430 Total current assets 206,327 209,348 74,448 TOTAL ASSETS 206,327 209,348 74,448 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 140,911 129,743 110,024 Total current liabilities 140,911 129,743 110,024 TOTAL LIABILITIES 140,911 129,743 110,024 NET ASSETS 65,416 79,605 (35,576) EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY Share capital 242,326 221,703 227,586 Share premium 1,654,479 1,258,931 1,328,494 Equity to be issued 15,200 27,765 15,200 Other reserve 112,406 161,753 112,406 Retained losses (1,958,995) (1,590,547) (1,719,262) TOTAL EQUITY 65,416 79,605 (35,576)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

Share

capital

£ Share

premium

£ Equity to

be issued

£ Other

reserves

£ Retained

losses

£ Total

Equity

£ At 1 July 2019 202,786 876,297 31,215 161,753 (1,398,656) (126,605) Loss for the period - - - - (191,891) (191,891) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (191,891) (191,891) Issue of ordinary options 18,917 382,634 - - - 401,551 Equity to be issued - movement - - (3,450) - - (3,450) Balance at 31 December 2019 221,703 1,258,931 27,765 161,753 (1,590,547) 79,605 At 1 July 2020 227,586 1,328,494 15,200 112,406 (1,719,262) (35,576) Loss for the period - - - - (240,063) (240,063) Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 330 330 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (239,733) (239,733) Issue of shares - private placements 14,740 325,985 - - - 340,725 Equity to be issued - - - - - - Balance at 31 December 2020 242,326 1,654,479 15,200 112,406 (1,958,995) 65,416





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 31 December 2020

6 months to

31 Dec 2020 Unaudited 6 months to

31 Dec 2019

Unaudited Year ended

30 June 2020

Audited £ £ £ Cash flows from operating activities (264,832) (223,569) (283,716) Net cash used in operating activities (264,501) (223,569) (283,716) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 330 - 1,010 Interest paid - - (1,122) Cash flows generated from investing activities 330 - (112) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of loans - - 446 Proceeds from issue of shares 340,725 401,551 316,480 Cash Flows generated from financingactivities 340,725 401,551 316,926 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 76,223 177,982 33,098 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 34,430 1,332 1,332 Cash and cash equivalents at end of theperiod 110,653 179,314 34,430

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

