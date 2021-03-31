One Media iP Group Plc - Dividend Declaration

31 MARCH 2021

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Company" or the "Group")

Dividend Declaration

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor has declared a final dividend of 0.055p per ordinary share, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's forthcoming annual general meeting.

The ex-dividend date for this payment is 15 April 2021, the record date is 16 April 2021 and the expected payment date is on or by 27 May 2021.

Claire Blunt, Chair of One Media iP Group plc, commented: "The Board continues to review its policy regarding dividends and still subscribes that the objective of its Dividend Distribution Policy is to maintain an equilibrium between retention of profit to finance long-term growth plans whilst rewarding shareholders for their support.

"It's been a tough year, one we would all choose to forget, however the Group has proven with its robust results and its team working remotely that it can still deliver strong results for the business and shareholders alike."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

-Ends-

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner and with Men and Motors now being aired on the Kapang Channel. Its TCAT initiative into anti piracy software progress is serving major record labels in the discovery of copyright infringements and as an audit tool on legitimate global digital stores.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit http://www.omip.co.uk/