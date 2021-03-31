U.S. researchers have discovered that long-duration energy storage technologies could make the decarbonization of the electricity system more affordable and reliable.From pv magazine USA Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Princeton University have discovered that innovative and low-cost long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies could have a big impact on efforts to affordably decarbonize the electricity system. The team defined LDES as a range of emerging technologies that can respond to the variable output of renewables, discharging electrons for days and even ...

