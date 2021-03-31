DJ ALD: ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

ALD ALD: ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 31-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, 31 March 2021 ALD ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

ALD's 2020 Financial statements* are available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) in the Investors section under "Financial Results".

*The Group's unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2020 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Diony Lebot, on 26 March 2021. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress.

About

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2020).

