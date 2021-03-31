Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
Erhebliche Zugewinne erwartet: Großer Meilenstein bei Cannabis-Hot-Stock!
WKN: A2DSXM ISIN: FR0013258662 Ticker-Symbol: 3AL 
30.03.21
17:29 Uhr
31.03.2021 | 08:04
ALD: ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

31-March-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Press release 
Paris, 31 March 2021 
ALD ANNOUNCES THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

ALD's 2020 Financial statements* are available on ALD's corporate website (www.aldautomotive.com) in the Investors section under "Financial Results".

*The Group's unaudited consolidated results as at 31 December 2020 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Diony Lebot, on 26 March 2021. The audit procedures carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the consolidated financial statements are in progress.

ALD

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,500 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-December 2020).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD Automotive's majority shareholder. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF 

Language:        English 
Company:         ALD 
                 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 
                 92500 Rueil-Malmaison 
                 France 
Internet:        https://www.aldautomotive.com/ 
ISIN:            FR0013258662 
Euronext Ticker: ALD 
AMF Category:    Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:     1179909 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
1179909 31-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
