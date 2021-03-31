Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KESLA OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

KESLA OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 20,000 B-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Kesla Oyj as of April 01, 2021. Identifiers of Kesla Oyj's share: Trading code:KELBV ISIN code: FI0009902399 Orderbook id: [No Orderbook ID for "KELBV"] Number of shares: 880,000 Trading code: KELAS ISIN code: FI0009900237 Orderbook id: 24286 Number of shares: 2,503,145 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 31.03.2021 OSAKKEET (Record Id 168010) KESLA OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Kesla Oyj: n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 20 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Kesla Oyj: n B-osakkeiden kanssa 01.04.2021 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KELBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009902399 id: [No Orderbook ID for "KELBV"] Osakemäärä: 880 000 Kaupankäyntitunnus: KELAS ISIN-koodi: FI0009900237 id: 24286 Osakemäärä: 2 503 145 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260