Mittwoch, 31.03.2021
WKN: 918638 ISIN: FI0009900237 Ticker-Symbol: KSLA 
31.03.21
09:26 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2021 | 08:17
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KESLA OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

KESLA OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION


A total of 20,000 B-shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with
the old A-shares of Kesla Oyj as of April 01, 2021. 



Identifiers of Kesla Oyj's share:

Trading code:KELBV
ISIN code: FI0009902399
Orderbook id: [No Orderbook ID for "KELBV"]
Number of shares: 880,000

Trading code: KELAS
ISIN code: FI0009900237
Orderbook id: 24286
Number of shares: 2,503,145

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 31.03.2021 OSAKKEET (Record Id 168010)

KESLA OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO

Kesla Oyj: n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 20 000 osaketta otetaan
kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Kesla Oyj: n B-osakkeiden kanssa
01.04.2021 alkaen 

Perustiedot:

Kaupankäyntitunnus: KELBV
ISIN-koodi: FI0009902399
id: [No Orderbook ID for "KELBV"]
Osakemäärä: 880 000

Kaupankäyntitunnus: KELAS
ISIN-koodi: FI0009900237
id: 24286
Osakemäärä: 2 503 145

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
