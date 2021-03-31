Anzeige
Eve Sleep plc: Director change

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director change 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Director change 
31-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
Director change 
 
Paul Pindar to step down as Chairman, Mike Lloyd appointed to the role 
 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that Paul 
Pindar has informed the Board of his intention to step down from the role as Non-Executive Chairman, with effect from 
the Company's AGM scheduled for the 26 May 2021. The Board announces that Mike Lloyd, currently Chief Operating Officer 
(COO) and main Board member of McCarthy & Stone, will be appointed to the role of Chairman from the date of the AGM. 
 
A strategy consultant by early background, Mike was a Partner at Oliver Wyman where he led their Consumer Service work 
in the UK. Mike has held executive director roles at leading consumer businesses for the last seven years. He is 
currently COO of McCarthy & Stone, which has just been taken private and was previously a FTSE 250 Plc. He is 
responsible for their service operation as well as sales and marketing. Prior to this Mike was a director at the AA plc 
for five years, rising to the position of CEO, AA Insurance Services and Chief Commercial Officer. 
 
Paul Pindar, Chairman of eve Sleep commented: 
"Having had the privilege to chair eve for the past five years, I am confident that the time is now right to complete 
the Board restructuring that commenced in 2018. eve is now on solid foundations, with strong trading, a healthy balance 
sheet and a more resilient tech and logistics platform. The rebuild strategy is complete and as eve shifts its focus to 
profitable growth, it is the right time to appoint a new Chairman to inject fresh thinking, challenge and energy, with 
the time to fully commit to the next stage in the journey. Mike is an exceptional candidate and alongside a new and 
seriously impressive Board I have every confidence that eve will continue to grow and prosper. I remain a committed 
advocate of the brand and a loyal shareholder." 
Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: 
"Working with Paul as our chairman over the last year has been unexpectedly delightful, and I could not be more 
grateful for his care, support and guidance as we've navigated our rebuild strategy. He will remain a close friend of 
eve and personal mentor. Mike will bring a different energy to the role, challenging and stretching the eve business to 
accelerate for growth. He's a remarkable character, and is the perfect fit to help eve take advantage of what lies 
ahead. I'm personally both excited, and slightly awed by the opportunity that having Mike as chairman places in front 
of us." 
Mike Lloyd, incoming Chairman of eve Sleep commented: 
"eve is at a positive inflection point - having now created sound foundations it can look to profitable growth. I am 
excited to be joining at this time, and to be able to put my experience and energy into supporting eve in grasping this 
opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the Board and management team to build a great, growing and 
profitable business." 
 
The following information regarding the appointment of Michael Samuel Lloyd, aged 43, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) 
of the AIM Rules for Companies: 
 
Current directorships and/or partnerships:       Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): 
MCCARTHY & STONE LIMITED                         AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE (SHARED OWNERSHIP) LIMITED      AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION INSURANCE SERVICES LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE (EXTRA CARE LIVING) LIMITED     USED CAR SITES LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED     ACCIDENT ASSISTANCE SERVICES LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RETIREMENT LIFESTYLES LIMITED   BREAKDOWN HERO LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RESALES LIMITED                 AA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE (DEVELOPMENTS) LIMITED          DRVN SOLUTIONS LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES LIMITED       THE WINE LISTINGS LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO. 2 LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO. 3 LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO. 4 LIMITED 
MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO.5 LIMITED

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Lloyd has a beneficial holding of 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.36 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For enquiries, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                                            via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                                            Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR               Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:          EVE 
LEI Code:      2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.:  96645 
EQS News ID:   1179922 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
