DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director change

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director change 31-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director change Paul Pindar to step down as Chairman, Mike Lloyd appointed to the role eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that Paul Pindar has informed the Board of his intention to step down from the role as Non-Executive Chairman, with effect from the Company's AGM scheduled for the 26 May 2021. The Board announces that Mike Lloyd, currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) and main Board member of McCarthy & Stone, will be appointed to the role of Chairman from the date of the AGM. A strategy consultant by early background, Mike was a Partner at Oliver Wyman where he led their Consumer Service work in the UK. Mike has held executive director roles at leading consumer businesses for the last seven years. He is currently COO of McCarthy & Stone, which has just been taken private and was previously a FTSE 250 Plc. He is responsible for their service operation as well as sales and marketing. Prior to this Mike was a director at the AA plc for five years, rising to the position of CEO, AA Insurance Services and Chief Commercial Officer. Paul Pindar, Chairman of eve Sleep commented: "Having had the privilege to chair eve for the past five years, I am confident that the time is now right to complete the Board restructuring that commenced in 2018. eve is now on solid foundations, with strong trading, a healthy balance sheet and a more resilient tech and logistics platform. The rebuild strategy is complete and as eve shifts its focus to profitable growth, it is the right time to appoint a new Chairman to inject fresh thinking, challenge and energy, with the time to fully commit to the next stage in the journey. Mike is an exceptional candidate and alongside a new and seriously impressive Board I have every confidence that eve will continue to grow and prosper. I remain a committed advocate of the brand and a loyal shareholder." Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep commented: "Working with Paul as our chairman over the last year has been unexpectedly delightful, and I could not be more grateful for his care, support and guidance as we've navigated our rebuild strategy. He will remain a close friend of eve and personal mentor. Mike will bring a different energy to the role, challenging and stretching the eve business to accelerate for growth. He's a remarkable character, and is the perfect fit to help eve take advantage of what lies ahead. I'm personally both excited, and slightly awed by the opportunity that having Mike as chairman places in front of us." Mike Lloyd, incoming Chairman of eve Sleep commented: "eve is at a positive inflection point - having now created sound foundations it can look to profitable growth. I am excited to be joining at this time, and to be able to put my experience and energy into supporting eve in grasping this opportunity. I am looking forward to working with the Board and management team to build a great, growing and profitable business." The following information regarding the appointment of Michael Samuel Lloyd, aged 43, is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies: Current directorships and/or partnerships: Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): MCCARTHY & STONE LIMITED AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE (SHARED OWNERSHIP) LIMITED AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION INSURANCE SERVICES LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE (EXTRA CARE LIVING) LIMITED USED CAR SITES LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED ACCIDENT ASSISTANCE SERVICES LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RETIREMENT LIFESTYLES LIMITED BREAKDOWN HERO LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RESALES LIMITED AA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE (DEVELOPMENTS) LIMITED DRVN SOLUTIONS LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES LIMITED THE WINE LISTINGS LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO. 2 LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO. 3 LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO. 4 LIMITED MCCARTHY & STONE RENTAL PROPERTIES NO.5 LIMITED

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Lloyd has a beneficial holding of 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.36 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights

There are no further disclosures required under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

